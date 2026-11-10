World News Live Updates: Trump says Iran war ‘effectively over’ as Tehran demands US ‘surrender’ to its conditions

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) US (Press Association via AP Images)

US President Donald Trump has declared that the US-Israel war on Iran is now militarily “effectively over” and a resumption of strikes is “quite unlikely”. He added that any further military action against Tehran “doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing”.

“Iran militarily is effectively over. We’re just keeping it the status quo, and we’re doing that really at the behest of countries that are their neighbours… We just had, just in case, another aircraft carrier. We have many. Sailing over and just arriving in the Middle East, so we have three. And they’re all locked and loaded, and hopefully we don’t have to use them,” Al Jazeera quoted Trump as speaking at a news conference. “Iran is talking to us, and they’re talking very politely,” Trump added.

Iran urges US to ‘surrender’ Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, Iran’s top security official Mohsen Rezaei has demanded that the US “surrender” to its seven conditions, dismissing reports of bilateral negotiations as “fake news” and “imaginary talks.” Live Updates Nov 10, 2026 08:15 AM IST Iran is talking to us very politely: Trump “Iran militarily is effectively over. We’re just keeping it the status quo, and we’re doing that really at the behest of countries that are their neighbours… We just had, just in case, another aircraft carrier. We have many. Sailing over and just arriving in the Middle East, so we have three. And they’re all locked and loaded, and hopefully we don’t have to use them,” Al Jazeera quoted Trump as speaking at a news conference. “Iran is talking to us, and they’re talking very politely,” Trump added. Nov 10, 2026 08:14 AM IST Iran demands US 'surrender' to its 7 conditions Iran’s top security official Mohsen Rezaei has demanded that the US “surrender” to its seven conditions, dismissing reports of bilateral negotiations as “fake news” and “imaginary talks.” Nov 10, 2026 08:14 AM IST Donald Trump says Iran war militarily ‘effectively over’ US President Donald Trump has declared that the US-Israel war on Iran is now militarily “effectively over” and a resumption of strikes is “quite unlikely”. He added that any further military action against Tehran “doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing”.

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