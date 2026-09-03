World News Live Updates: 2 killed in shooting in Minneapolis building; suspect dead

Law enforcement respond to a shooting Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in downtown Minneapolis. (AP Photo)

Three people, including the suspect, were killed after a shooting in a downtown Minneapolis apartment building Wednesday afternoon, the police said. Three cops were also injured, with two of them sustaining gunshot wounds, the police said at a press conference.

One of the victims was shot dead at the spot, while another died on arrival at the hospital. The police said it was not immediately clear how the shooter died.

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