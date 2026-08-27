A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 30, 2026. (REUTERS)

Iran and Oman have ​agreed on their share of ​the Strait of ​Hormuz and its ⁠revenues, the ​semi-official Tasnim news agency ‌reported, citing the ​Revolutionary Guards spokesperson.

The spokesperson claimed the US was obstructing ​negotiations between Iran and Iran, ​leading to a delay in the agreement.

An unknown projectile struck a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire that was later doused, international news agency Reuters reported, citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency. All the crew members were reported safe and accounted for. No environmental impact was also reported.

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The official in charge of President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan for Gaza has criticised Israel for its attacks on the Palestinian territory. Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace high representative, has warned that an alternative to the US proposal is another war.

Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln will stop in Thailand on its way home after a record-setting duration of more than 250 days at sea amid the Middle East war. Lincoln’s lengthy deployment has sparked concerns following reports of deteriorating mental health among the crew and shortages of supplies, including food and hygiene products. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates

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