World News Live Updates: US, Iran hold talks hours after Trump threatens to ‘annihilate’ iran 

President Donald Trump speaks to the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters.

US and Iranian officials held an unexpected engagement in New York on Tuesday, hours after US President Donald Trump warned that he could “annihilate” Iran if a deal was not reached to end the nearly seven-month war. Trump said his chief envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, met Iranian officials for about three hours on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, reports the Associated Press. Trump described the meeting as ‘very good’ but shared limited details, saying the Iranian officials were “not the highest level, but it’s something”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the engagement with the US side took place through a Qatari mediator, Reuters reported citing state news agency IRNA.

Story continues below this ad Iran sets conditions for talks with US through Qatari mediator Iran engaged with the United States through a Qatari mediator in New York and conveyed several conditions for further talks post UNGA session, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told state news agency IRNA. Baghaei said Iran called for an end to the war on all fronts and a halt to what Tehran described as US “acts of aggression”. Tehran also demanded an end to the naval blockade and economic warfare, as well as the release of Iranian assets, IRNA reported. Earlier Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump was open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was in New York for the UN General Assembly. Rubio said Trump believed engaging with counterparts was important to resolving problems, even if it did not necessarily lead to agreement. Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez for first time since Maduro’s capture US President Donald Trump met Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez in New York on Tuesday, their first meeting since US forces captured former President Nicolas Maduro in January. The meeting took place during a reception hosted by Trump at the UN General Assembly. Rodriguez, who is on her first US visit since taking office, is due to address the General Assembly on Wednesday. Key World Developments: Trump praises UK PM Andy Burnham as a “natural business person” after their first meeting.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held a 30-minute meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York, discussing nuclear submarines, wartime operational control and North Korea.

US President Trump signs the US-Denmark-Greenland agreement to strengthen Arctic security and pave the way for more US bases in Greenland.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York on Wednesday, a day after Trump and Zelenskyy discussed efforts to end the Ukraine war.

ShinyHunters, a digital extortion group, claimed it breached the FBI and stole data on current and former employees, while the agency said it was investigating the alleged unauthorised activity. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 23, 2026 09:51 AM IST Taiwan vows to stay in close touch with US on arms sales Taiwan said it would maintain close contact with the US to ensure planned arms sales go ahead, ahead of the Trump-Xi meet. The defence ministry said security and stability in the Indo-Pacific were a “common interest” of democratic nations, while Taiwan also showcased domestically made and US-supplied weapons during military drills. Sep 23, 2026 09:47 AM IST Japan agrees to strengthen economic security cooperation with US Japan PM Takaichi says she agreed with Trump to strengthen economic security cooperation. Takaichi said that she discussed China with Trump, stressing that US-China ties should contribute to international stability. Sep 23, 2026 09:44 AM IST Trump to personally welcome Xi Jinping at US air base US President Donald Trump is expected to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, a rare gesture as Xi begins his first US state visit in more than a decade. The visit comes amid tensions over trade, AI, Iran and Taiwan, with Trump seeking to maintain “strategic stability” and strengthen ties with Xi. The White House visit will include a formal state dinner on Thursday, as Trump seeks to match the pageantry of his May visit to China. Sep 23, 2026 09:41 AM IST French President Macron urges Trump to reopen Strait of Hormuz amid energy crisis French President Emmanuel Macron urged US President Donald Trump to seek a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Macron also criticised the decision to go to war, saying regime change through bombing was not feasible. He later told the UNGA that Hormuz should not be used for “blackmail” and that reopening the waterway was critical. Sep 23, 2026 09:32 AM IST PM Modi expected to visit Canada around December: Mark Carney Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Canada around December this year, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said, as the two countries make progress on trade talks. Carney said Modi and he had committed to concluding negotiations by the G20 summit. He said the precise date of Modi’s visit was not yet known but he looked forward to hosting him. Modi last visited Canada in June 2025 for the G7 Summit. Bilateral goods trade stood at USD 8.6 billion in 2024, while services trade was USD 14.3 billion.

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