U.S. President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, while posing for a group photo with other world leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, Thursday (AP)

Ahead of the unprecedented trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and his Russian and Chinese counterparts Vladimiar Putin and Xi Jinping, Trump met Putin and said, “Wonderful things can come out of this — or at least start.” Calling Putin his friend, Trump said after shaking hands with him, “We’ve had a great relationship for many years.” Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, even as relations between the U.S. and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently. Trump rejected new Russia sanctions, while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war.

Hours before the high stakes meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Chinese and American counterparts, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, in China, a key bridge connecting annexed Crimea to Russia has been attacked again, a Moscow-appointed governor told The Guardian. Its the third attack this week on the highly symbolic bridge that connects Russia with Crimea. A source in Ukraine’s armed forces told The Guardian this week’s attacks were designed to embarrass Putin on the world stage. “The bridge is a symbol of Putin’s rule. Destroying it sends a message to the other two great leaders that Putin is not as strong as he pretends,” the person said.

Story continues below this ad Ahead of the APEC summit, Trump in an interview with Fox News acknowledged that America had information to indicate that Iran was considering using “dirty bomb” and vowing to retaliate, Trump said he will wipe them out. Trump rebuffed the notion he would seek help from China and Russia in the Iran war, saying “we don’t need any help.” Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Nov 19, 2026 10:48 AM IST Wonderful things can come out of this — or at least start, says Trump as he meets Putin Ahead of the unprecedented trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and his Russian and Chinese counterparts Vladimiar Putin and Xi Jinping, Trump met Putin and said, “Wonderful things can come out of this — or at least start.” Calling Putin his friend, Trump said after shaking hands with him, “We’ve had a great relationship for many years.” Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, even as relations between the U.S. and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently. Trump rejected new Russia sanctions, while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war, AP reported. Nov 19, 2026 10:21 AM IST We spy on China..They spy on us...We spy better than them, says Trump on China "We spy on China. They spy on us....We spy better than they do," US President Donald Trump told Fox News on China. Nov 19, 2026 10:18 AM IST Trump, Putin meeting underway On the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, US President Donald Trump is now meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin. The duo is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for trialteral talks. Trump and Putin had earlier met in Alaska in 2025 for negotiations aimed at ending the Ukraine war, CNN reported. Nov 19, 2026 09:59 AM IST Hello and welcome to World News Live blog! The high-stake trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to be held today. The renewed conflict has become the ​most active front in the wider Iran war with attacks continuing in Yemen. The Crimea bridge, a key link between Russia and Ukraine was attacked and much more has happened across the world. Stay tuned here for latest updates on APEC summit, Iran, Russia wars and more.

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