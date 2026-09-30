World News Live Updates: Saudi Arabia denies meeting Israeli officials during Netanyahu’s UAE visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/AP)

A senior Saudi official has denied reports of a meeting between Saudi and Israeli officials during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent visit to the United Arab Emirates. The development contradicts a report by the Ynet news site, which stated that Netanyahu met with Middle Eastern officials, including a Saudi official, during his UAE visit. The report was also denied by Jordan, which, according to the outlet, was represented alongside Morocco and other unspecified countries at the meeting.

Iran warns UAE of ‘highly dangerous consequences’ after Netanyahu’s visit

Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned the United Arab Emirates of “highly dangerous consequences” following Netanyahu’s visit on Sunday. Calling the Israeli Prime Minister “the child-killing and war-mongering Prime Minister of the Zionist regime,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, “the presence of a criminal whose hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people and who is under prosecution by international courts is extremely dangerous and alarming,” according to an unofficial translation by Tehran’s embassy in India of a statement. “Undoubtedly, given the proven hostility and animosity of the Zionist regime toward Iran and other countries of the region, as well as the regime’s repeated threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all countries of the region should be vigilant about the consequences and repercussions of such a presence, which threatens the collective peace and security of the region,” the Ministry added.

Story continues below this ad Trump says he does not know if Iran will ‘give up yet’ amid war US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he did not know whether Iran would “give up yet”, while describing Iran as doing “very poorly” in the war with the United States. “I don’t know if they are going ​to give up yet, but they’ll give up,” ⁠Trump told reporters. “They are doing very poorly,” he ​added. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 30, 2026 08:59 AM IST Saudi Arabia denies meeting Israeli officials during Netanyahu’s UAE visit A senior Saudi official has denied reports of a meeting between Saudi and Israeli officials during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent visit to the United Arab Emirates. The development contradicts a report by the Ynet news site, which stated that Netanyahu met with Middle Eastern officials, including a Saudi official, during his UAE visit. The report was also denied by Jordan, which, according to the outlet, was represented alongside Morocco and other unspecified countries at the meeting. Sep 30, 2026 08:58 AM IST Iran warns UAE of 'highly dangerous consequences' after Netanyahu's visit Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned the United Arab Emirates of “highly dangerous consequences” following Netanyahu's on Sunday. Calling the Israeli Prime Minister “the child-killing and war-mongering Prime Minister of the Zionist regime,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, “the presence of a criminal whose hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people and who is under prosecution by international courts is extremely dangerous and alarming,” according to an unofficial translation by Tehran’s embassy in India of a statement. “Undoubtedly, given the proven hostility and animosity of the Zionist regime toward Iran and other countries of the region, as well as the regime’s repeated threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all countries of the region should be vigilant about the consequences and repercussions of such a presence, which threatens the collective peace and security of the region,” the Ministry added. Sep 30, 2026 08:57 AM IST Trump says he does not know if Iran will 'give up yet' amid war US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he did not know whether Iran would “give up yet”, while describing Iran as doing “very poorly” in the war with the United States. "I don't know if they are going ​to give up yet but they'll give up," ⁠Trump told reporters. "They are doing very poorly," he ​added.

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