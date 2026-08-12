World News Live: Trump claims US has ‘total control’ over Hormuz, says Iran no longer ‘bully of Middle East’

President Donald Trump talks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump reiterated that he doesn’t trust Iran and claimed that Washington has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Tehran. “Are you saying I trust Iran?! I’m the last person to trust Iran,” he said while talking to reporters. “They’ve lied to me constantly. We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now… we own it.” He further claimed that Iran is no longer the “bully of the Middle East”, claiming the US is in a strong position.

Trump confirms Secret Service wanted him off Air Force One

The US president said he switched to a different plane at the request of the Secret Service, adding that he follows advice from security and military officials amid reported threats. “It’s only up to the Secret Service. I just follow what they’d like to do. I go by the Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety, but they wanted me to do it, so I did it. I do what they say,” Trump told reporters after The Washington Post broke the story about his switch from the presidential plane.

Story continues below this ad Ukraine says Russia fired North Korean missiles as attacks kill 10 In a fresh wave of strikes, Russian attacks in Ukraine killed at least 10 people on Tuesday night and wounded dozens, said Kyiv. Ukraine alleged that Moscow launched North Korean missile in the latest raid. This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Moscow was receiving troops and more ballistic missiles from Pyongyang. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk for live coverage of the day’s top world news. Live Updates Aug 12, 2026 10:03 AM IST Trump claims US has ‘total control’ over Hormuz US President Donald Trump reiterated that he doesn’t trust Iran and claimed that Washington has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Tehran. “Are you saying I trust Iran?! I’m the last person to trust Iran,” he said while talking to reporters. “They’ve lied to me constantly. We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now… we own it.” He further claimed that Iran is no longer the “bully of the Middle East”, claiming the US is in a strong position. Aug 12, 2026 10:00 AM IST Trump confirms Secret Service wanted him off Air Force One US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday (Aug 12) that he secretly took a military flight from Turkey last month because Air Force One was “at greater risk.” He stated that the switch occurred at the request of the Secret Service amid reported threats. “It’s only up to the Secret Service. I just follow what they’d like to do. I go by the Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety, but they wanted me to do it, so I did it. I do what they say,” Trump told reporters after The Washington Post broke the story about his switch from the presidential plane. Read full article

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