World News Wrap | Trump’s scandal-plagued EPA administrator Scott Pruitt resigns

Scott Pruitt resigns as EPA administrator: After months of scandal, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned on Thursday. President Donald Trump made the announcement on Twitter. Pruitt had become the focus of multiple investigations, including lavish spending, excessive security, questionable personal behaviour and allegedly using his influence to help his wife find work. Andrew Wheeler, the No. 2 official at EPA, will now take over the agency.

UK nerve agent patients may be collateral damage: British counter-terrorism police are racing to determine how the latest incident on their soil involving a chemical weapon of Russian design placed two people in hospital, both in critical condition. The two victims are yet to be publicly identified. But police said that the man and the woman, both in their 40s, often visited neighbouring areas in Salibury district, where the attempted murder of Russian spy Sergei Skripal took place.

Flooded Thai farmers support rescue effort: With more rain coming, Thai rescuers are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave before they can extract 12 boys and their soccer coach with minimum risk.

