World news: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

As Russia faces a sustained wave of rising coronavirus infections, its daily covid death toll exceeded 1,000 for the first time. This comes as Russian authorities have tried to speed up the pace of vaccinations with lotteries, bonuses and other incentives, but widespread vaccine scepticism and conflicting signals from officials stymied the efforts. The government said this week that about 43 million Russians, or about 29 per cent of the country’s population are nearly vaccinated.

Despite the mounting toll, the government has ruled out a new nationwide lockdown like the one early on in the pandemic that badly hurt the economy, eroding President Vladimir Putin’s popularity. Instead, it has delegated the power to enforce coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.

After one of the world’s most successful response to the covid-19 pandemic, New Zealand geared up for a “Super Saturday,” a single day vaccination effort to break the country’s record for the maximum doses in 24 hours- previously 93,000. About About 350,000 vaccinations slots were available, which could reach about 8.3% of New Zealand’s eligible population. By 4:30 p.m., the country had already given out nearly 130,000 doses, with hours yet to go.

Tens of thousands of people were drawn to vaccination sites across New Zealand by promises of hot rotisserie chicken, live music, free electricity and random prizes. After receiving their jabs, people posed for photos under an archway of balloons and a sign that said “Shot!”, a New Zealand expression of congratulations.

Real estate heir Robert Durst, who was sentenced this week to life in prison for murdering a friend in 2000, has COVID and is on a ventilator, his lawyer told the Los Angeles Times.

Durst, who appeared sickly during his sentencing on Thursday, “looked worse than I’ve ever seen him,” lawyer Dick

DeGuerin told the Times. It was not clear where Durst, 78, is being treated. During his trial, he was being held in the USC Medical Center under the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Durst’s sentencing for the 2000 murder of Susan Berman was long-delayed punishment for a man who mostly evaded the law formore than 39 years.A multimillionaire whose grandfather founded one of New York City’s premier real estate companies, Durst was long a suspect but never charged in the disappearance of his wife Kathleen McCormack, who went missing in New York in 1982.

Venezuela’s government Saturday said it would halt negotiations with the country’s opposition in retaliation for the extradition to the US of a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro wanted on money laundering charges.

Jorge Rodriguez, who has been heading the government’s delegation in talks that started in August, said his team wouldn’t travel to Mexico City for the next scheduled round of talks with his US-backed opponents, although he stopped short of saying the government was abandoning the talks altogether.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday laid flowers outside the church where a lawmaker was stabbed to death a day earlier, and police were given more time to question the man detained under terrorism powers on suspicion of murder.

The attack on David Amess, from Johnson’s Conservative Party, comes five years after the murder of Jo Cox, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, and has prompted a review of the security of elected politicians.Amess, 69, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, during a meeting

with constituents in a church. Police arrested a 25-year-old British man at the scene on suspicion of murder. Police have said it is believed the man acted alone.