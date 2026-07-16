Over 500 feared dead as boat capsizes off Myanmar’s coast, says UN

In 2025, nearly 900 Rohingya refugees either went missing ​in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal or died, making the maritime route ​the world's deadliest for migrants and refugees, said the UN.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 16, 2026 02:29 PM IST
An aerial view of a Rohingya refugee camp, home to over a million of Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya minority, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Nov. 25, 2025. (AP Photo)An aerial view of a Rohingya refugee camp, home to over a million of Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya minority, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Nov. 25, 2025. (AP Photo)
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Two boats with 500 people aboard may have capsized off Myanmar’s coast ‌in recent days, said UN agencies, as the refugees attempted dangerous sea crossings in search of safety and better living conditions.

The two vessels departed Myanmar’s Rakhine State in late June and mostly carried ethnic minority Rohingya passengers, the International Organization for Migration and the UN’s refugee ​agency said in a joint statement, citing preliminary information. The boats reportedly included some passengers from refugee camps in Bangladesh.

The agency said that over 500 were feared ⁠dead in the incidents.

“While the incidents and casualty figures have yet to be officially confirmed, UNHCR and IOM ​are gravely concerned by the potentially devastating loss of life,” the joint statement said.

In 2025, nearly 900 Rohingya refugees either went missing ​in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal or died, making the maritime route ​the world’s deadliest for migrants and refugees, said the UN.

Also Read | Centre to fence India-Myanmar border at Rs 31,000 crore

‘Journeys took place outside the regular sailing season,’ says the statement

According to UN agencies, the first boat lost contact shortly after departure. It had about 250 people ‌on board.

The second boat, carrying 280 people, was believed to have capsized off Myanmar’s Irrawaddy coast on July 8.

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“These journeys took place outside the regular sailing season, when maritime conditions are typically more hazardous,” the statement said.

Also Read | India, Myanmar review border security, agree to boost intelligence sharing

UNHCR and IOM said that nearly 300 people, including Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals, are reported to be missing in the Andaman Sea and Bay of ​Bengal in 2026.

The Rohingya refugee crisis began in 2017 after the Myanmar military launched a major offensive in Rakhine State, triggering a mass exodus. This led to at least 730,000 seeking shelter in Bangladesh.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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