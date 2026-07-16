Over 500 feared dead as boat capsizes off Myanmar’s coast, says UN

An aerial view of a Rohingya refugee camp, home to over a million of Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya minority, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Nov. 25, 2025. (AP Photo)

Two boats with 500 people aboard may have capsized off Myanmar’s coast ‌in recent days, said UN agencies, as the refugees attempted dangerous sea crossings in search of safety and better living conditions.

The two vessels departed Myanmar’s Rakhine State in late June and mostly carried ethnic minority Rohingya passengers, the International Organization for Migration and the UN’s refugee ​agency said in a joint statement, citing preliminary information. The boats reportedly included some passengers from refugee camps in Bangladesh.

The agency said that over 500 were feared ⁠dead in the incidents.

“While the incidents and casualty figures have yet to be officially confirmed, UNHCR and IOM ​are gravely concerned by the potentially devastating loss of life,” the joint statement said.