World map is misleading about Africa.The UN wants to fix it

On the map, Africa can appear comparable in size to Greenland. In reality, Africa is about 14 times larger. (Credit: Pexels)

The United Nations General Assembly has voted in favour of a resolution calling for a correction in world maps that do not accurately represent the size of Africa, challenging the centuries-old Mercator projection that has long dominated classrooms, institutions and navigation.

The resolution, titled “Correct the Map”, was sponsored by Togo and backed by members of the African Union. It received the support of 164 countries, including France and the United Kingdom. The United States was the only country to vote against it, while six countries abstained, BBC reported.

The UN resolution is non-binding, but supporters say it could encourage institutions around the world to move away from the Mercator projection and adopt maps based on more accurate representations of the relative size of continents.