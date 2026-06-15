World leaders welcome US-Iran peace agreement, call for freedom of navigation in Hormuz

World leaders welcomed the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, expected to take effect on Friday (Jun 19), calling it a key step toward regional stability and diplomacy.

Both countries will formally sign the agreement in Geneva, Switzerland, upon the conclusion of the Group of Seven Nations (G7) summit in nearby Évians-les-Bains, France, said Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister also said that further discussions between Tehran and Washington will take place after the formal signing ceremony.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated both the US and Iran, while appreciating the regional countries, including Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, for supporting the negotiations.

I warmly congratulate the US & Iran for having reached a peace deal that provides for an immediate & permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations. This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 14, 2026

He, in a post on X, called the agreement a “critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict.”

“I warmly congratulate the US & Iran for having reached a peace deal that provides for an immediate & permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations. This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Guterres said.

“My deep appreciation goes to Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and other regional countries, for the constructive role played in supporting the negotiations that led to the peace deal,” he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron

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French President Emmanuel Macron said that the agreement should ensure the “unconditional” reopening of the Strait of Hormuz while establishing a pathway for broader negotiations on regional security.

“I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, the result of a diplomatic effort to which several partners have contributed. I call for its rapid and complete implementation by all belligerents. This agreement must enable the urgent and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which the international mission established with the United Kingdom is ready to support. The resources are in place and ready to be deployed. The resumption of maritime traffic, without restriction or toll, is an indispensable condition for regional stability and the global economy,” Macron said.

Je salue l’accord conclu entre les États-Unis et l’Iran, fruit d’un effort diplomatique auquel ont contribué plusieurs partenaires. J’appelle à sa mise en œuvre rapide et complète par tous les belligérants. Cet accord doit permettre la réouverture urgente et inconditionnelle… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 14, 2026

“It will also continue to provide its full support to the determined efforts of the Lebanese authorities to restore the sovereignty of the State, which alone can ensure Lebanon’s stability and territorial integrity and meet the needs of its populations. A robust and lasting ceasefire is indispensable for this purpose,” he added.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani expressed hope for the nations to engage “in a positive and constructive spirit that will help consolidate this progress and build upon it”.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

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“The Australian Government welcomes the agreement by the United ​States and Iran. Australia has long called for de-escalation and an end to the conflict, including in Lebanon. As we have said, the longer this war goes on, the greater the impact will be. Continued restraint and constructive engagement will be ​essential to prevent further escalation and secure a lasting agreement,” the Australian government said in a statement.

Albanese also encouraged all parties “to use this opportunity to pursue a durable and lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy,” while maintaining that Iran should also seize the opportunity to “address longstanding concerns about its nuclear program and the threat it poses to international security.”

Joint statement from E4 leaders Britain, France, Germany ⁠and Italy

“Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the U.S., Iran ​and the IAEA to this end.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that toll-free freedom of navigation must be restored in Hormuz and reaffirmed that Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons.

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“We are clear that ​toll-free freedom of navigation must now be restored in the Strait of Hormuz… Iran must never have a nuclear weapon,” Starmer said.

My statement on today’s agreement between the United States and Iran. pic.twitter.com/taQZufv7ij — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 14, 2026

German Chancellor ⁠Friedrich Merz

“I welcome the agreement between the US and Iran and congratulate President Trump and the Iranian side on this diplomatic breakthrough. This can pave the way ​towards a reinvigorated global economy and a more secure Middle East. It is ​crucial to implement ⁠it with determination,” said Merz.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Japan “strongly hopes” that “free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured in practice, and that a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear issue and other matters will be reached ⁠as soon ​as possible,” Takaichi said.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters

“This pivotal, constructive deal ​is a step towards reducing tensions and promoting stability in a region that is critical to global economic security… Dialogue and diplomacy remain ​the most effective means of resolving longstanding issues,” Peters said.