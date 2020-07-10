World leaders oppose Israel PM’s plans to annex parts of occupied West Bank

A view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ma’ale Efrayim in the Jordan Valley, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears determined to carry out his pledge to begin annexing parts of the occupied West Bank, possibly as soon as Wednesday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) A view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ma’ale Efrayim in the Jordan Valley, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears determined to carry out his pledge to begin annexing parts of the occupied West Bank, possibly as soon as Wednesday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Undeterred by global condemnation, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to push ahead with his plans to annex nearly a third of occupied West Bank – the 5,650-square-km chunk of land – which finds itself at the centre of an intense territorial conflict between Israel and Palestine.

After earlier announcing a July 1 deadline to begin forcibly annexing parts of the highly disputed region, Netanyahu has delayed his original plans as he is still awaiting approval from his counterparts at the White House, Israeli officials have said.

Netanyahu’s bid to declare sovereignty over several Jewish settlements in the area aligns with US President Donald Trump’s controversial Middle East Peace Plan. While the Israeli government and the Trump administration have insisted that these settlements are legal, the larger international community disagrees and believes these settlements to be illegal under the provisions of international law.

Several foreign leaders from across the world have threatened to sever diplomatic ties with Israel if Netanyahu goes ahead with his plans. Key international bodies like the United Nations and the European Union have warned the Israeli Prime Minister that his sovereignty claims could trigger a diplomatic and human rights disaster in the area.

Here is a list of world leaders and key international bodies who have condemned Israel’s plans to annex West Bank

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to dissuade the Israeli Prime Minister from his plans of annexing Palestinian territory in the occupied West Bank during a phone conversation on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the French President’s office, Macron “emphasised that such a move would contravene international law and jeopardise the possibility of a two-state solution as the basis of a fair and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians”.

UN Secretary General António Guterres

Last month, during a virtual meeting of the Security Council, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on the Israeli Government to abandon its annexation plans.

“If implemented, annexation would constitute a most serious violation of international law, grievously harm the prospect of a two-State solution and undercut the possibilities of a renewal of negotiations. I call on the Israeli Government to abandon its annexation plans,” Guterres told world leaders and diplomats attending the meeting.

Earlier in April, the UN’s special Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov warned that such a move would be a “devastating blow” to the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Wednesday reiterated the 27-member bloc’s rejection of Israel’s annexation plans, warning that they could harm EU-Israeli relations.

“Together with my fellow European Ministers, we will spare no diplomatic efforts to help Israel understand the risks of proceeding with the unilateral annexation of parts of the West Bank. Europe and Israel are so close geographically, culturally, economically. It is in no one’s interest for this relationship to retract,” Borrell wrote in a blog post two days ago.

UK PM Boris Johnson

In an editorial published in one of Israel’s most prominent newspapers Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticised Israel’s annexation plans. “As a life-long friend, admirer and supporter of Israel, I am fearful that these proposals will fail in their objective of securing Israel’s borders and will be contrary to Israel’s own long-term interests,” Johnson wrote.

He pointed out that annexation was in violation of international law. “I profoundly hope that annexation does not go ahead. If it does, the UK will not recognise any changes to the 1967 lines, except those agreed between both parties,” the editorial read.

The Vatican

In a meeting with diplomatic envoys from the US and Israel, the Vatican’s secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin raised concerns about the annexation of West Bank further jeopardising “the search for peace between Israelis and Palestinians”.

Parolin added that the Vatican feared Israel’s actions could also pose a threat to the “delicate situation in the Middle East”.

Germany

Germany’s foreign minister Heiko Maas said that Israel’s bid to annex West Bank could threaten the stability of the entire Middle East.

“Peace cannot be achieved by unilateral steps,” Maas said.

The German parliament claimed that the plans were “in contradiction with international law.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II

In May, Jordan’s King Abdullah II stated that an Israeli annexation would lead to “massive conflict” between the two countries. During an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel, he said that Jordan was looking into the possibility of suspending its 1994 peace treaty with Israel.

The contested region of West Bank shares a border with Jordan, towards the east.

Russia

An attempt to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements in West Bank could provoke fresh violence in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

“Russia supports the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict within the international legal framework,” she said, adding that the country believed that a solution could be arrived at through mutual negotiations, mediated by the United Nations.

