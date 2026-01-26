World leaders congratulate India on 77th Republic Day, hail ties and shared values

Global leaders extended greetings to India on its 77th Republic Day on Monday. (Photo: PTI/File Photo)

Global leaders extended greetings to India on its 77th Republic Day on Monday, highlighting strong partnerships, democratic values and cooperation across regions.

This year’s celebrations in New Delhi will feature Antonio Costa, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, as chief guests at the Republic Day parade.

US Secretary of State hails ties with India

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated India on its Republic Day, saying cooperation between the two countries delivers “real results” in defence, energy and emerging sectors.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day,” Rubio said in a statement.

He said India and the US share a “historic bond”, adding that cooperation through the Quad has strengthened stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Rubio said he looked forward to working with India to “advance our shared objectives in the year ahead.”

The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also posted on X: “Happy Republic Day, India! The US joins the people of India celebrating your country’s adoption of the Constitution.”

EU chief says India and Europe show ‘another way is possible’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is in India as the Chief Guest at this year’s Republic Day parade, said India and Europe are building “mutual resilience” through dialogue and partnership.

“I’m so glad to be in India today. India and Europe have made a clear choice — the choice of strategic partnership, dialogue and openness,” she wrote on X.

She added that cooperation between India and Europe shows a “fractured world that another way is possible.”

France sends Republic Day greetings

The French Embassy in India also extended greetings on X, recalling France’s role as Chief Guest in 2024.

“Warm greetings to the people of India as they come together to celebrate the 77th Republic Day,” the embassy said, adding that France looks forward to working with India and European partners for peace and prosperity.

Warm greetings to the people of India as they come together to celebrate 77th #RepublicDay!



China’s Xi calls India a ‘friend and partner’

China’s President Xi Jinping said China and India are “good neighbours, friends and partners” as he sent Republic Day greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, China’s state media reported.

In his message, Xi said both countries should strengthen cooperation and maintain stable ties, according to a report by China’s official Xinhua news agency.