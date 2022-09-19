scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

World leaders expected to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Countries that have not been invited include Syria and Venezuela because London does not have normal diplomatic relations with those states. Britain has also not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar after it imposed economic sanctions on those countries.

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral will take place in London on Monday and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.

The following are some of the expected attendees, and the countries that were not invited:

ROYAL ATTENDEES

– Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

– King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

– King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

– Juan Carlos, former king of Spain, his wife Queen Sofia

– King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

– Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

– King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

– King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

– King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

– Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah

– Jordan’s King Abdullah

– Saudi Arabia’s Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud

– Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah

– King of Lesotho, Letsie III

– Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein

– Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri

– Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang

– Prince of Monaco, Albert II

– Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan

– Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said

– Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

– President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

– King of Tonga, Tupou VI

NATIONAL LEADERS

AMERICAS

– Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States

– Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

– Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

– Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

– Sandra Mason, President of Barbados

– Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

– Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize

– Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines

EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST

– Emmanuel Macron, President of France

– Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

– Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

– Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

– Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland

– Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal

– Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

– Katalin Novak, President of Hungary

– Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

– Egils Levits, President of Latvia

– Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

– Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

– Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece

– George Vella, President of Malta

– Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus

– Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican foreign minister

– Charles Michel, President of the European Council

– Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission

– Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO

– Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt

– Isaac Herzog, President of Israel

– Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

AFRICA

– Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

– Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria

– Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

– William Ruto, President of Kenya

– Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda

– Ali Bongo, President of Gabon

– General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military leader

– Christophe Mboso N’kodia, National Assembly president, Democratic Republic of Congo

– Macky Sall, President of Senegal

ASIA/PACIFIC

Droupadi Murmu, President of India

– Wang Qishan, Vice President of China

Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan

– Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka

– Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh

– Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

– Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia

– Yoon Suk-yeol, President of South Korea

– Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore

– Frank Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji

– James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea

– Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu

COUNTRIES NOT INVITED

– Britain has invited heads of state or a representative at an ambassadorial level from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 09:49:06 am
