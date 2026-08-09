World latest updates: Shanghai grounds 1,300 flights, 300,000 evacuated ahead of Typhoon Dolphin

A passenger walks by a closed door of a coach station where all glass windows and doors are reinforced with protective tape in preparation for the approaching Typhoon Dolphin in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province. (Photo: AP)

From Typhoon Dolphin forcing mass flight cancellations in Shanghai to a fatal helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, here’s a look at the major stories developing right now.

Shanghai’s two airports have cancelled more than 1,300 flights, and authorities have relocated around 300,000 people across surrounding regions as China braces for Typhoon Dolphin. The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of about 162 km/h, has already lashed northern Taiwan with heavy rain and is expected to hit Zhejiang and northern Fujian late Sunday, bringing severe flooding and landslide risks.

Story continues below this ad What happened in Rio de Janeiro? At least four people have died after a helicopter crashed in Rio de Janeiro, according to the Colombian consul in Brazil. Saturday’s crash killed the pilot and three Colombian women from the same family, who were reportedly on a sightseeing flight over Tijuca National Park. What are Iran’s new conditions for the US? Even as the Oman talks move forward, Iran’s security chief has set out a separate, tougher list of demands aimed squarely at Washington. According to reports, these include: An end to US threats against Iran

A halt to attacks on Iran’s regional allies

Full compensation from the US for war-related damage

Lifting of sanctions on Iran

Release of Iran’s frozen assets. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have made clear these terms stand apart from the Oman negotiations, saying the strait’s reopening depends solely on Washington meeting Iran’s conditions. Diplomacy hasn’t stopped the violence. The UAE said an Iranian missile struck another tanker in the strait, while a separate vessel caught fire after being hit, according to UK maritime monitors. The continued attacks underline how fragile the situation remains even as negotiators inch toward a deal Follow The Indian Express Global Desk for live coverage of the day’s top world news. Live Updates Aug 9, 2026 11:34 AM IST Taylor Swift songs removed from White House, Trump campaign posts Several Taylor Swift songs have quietly disappeared from social media videos posted by President Trump's campaign and the White House, even though both accounts had used her music twice in the past week. Neither the White House nor Swift's representatives responded to requests for comment on the removals. Key points: A history of friction: Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024 and criticized Trump during the 2020 election, while Trump has repeatedly gone after her publicly, including a social media post declaring he "hated" her and later suggesting her popularity had declined because of it. Repeated, uncleared use of her music: This marked at least the third time in recent months that Trump's campaign or the White House used one of Swift's songs in promotional content, following posts in April and November that also went up without her involvement or endorsement. Other artists have pushed back too: Swift isn't alone; performers including Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande have publicly asked the Trump administration to stop using their music in official content. The White House anticipated backlash and used it anyway: After one video sparked heavy media coverage, a White House spokesperson admitted to reporters that the post was designed knowing outlets would amplify the controversy, suggesting the strategy was at least partly intentional. With inputs from Reuters. Aug 9, 2026 09:52 AM IST Shanghai cancels 1,300 flights as China prepares for Typhoon Dolphin Mass flight cancellations: Shanghai's two airports scrapped more than 1,300 flights as China braced for Typhoon Dolphin, with Hongqiao and Pudong airports each cancelling about 60% of Sunday's scheduled flights. Large-scale evacuations underway: Authorities relocated roughly 300,000 people across surrounding regions, including about 390,000 in Taizhou, Zhejiang, and over 30,000 from high-risk areas in Shanghai. Powerful storm approaching: Dolphin's maximum sustained winds were estimated at 162 km/h (101 mph) as of Sunday morning, after its outer bands already brought heavy rain to northern Taiwan, including Taipei, on Saturday. Flooding and landslide risks: Forecasters expect 200-400 mm of rainfall over the coming days as the storm hits Zhejiang and northern Fujian late Sunday, prompting severe landslide warnings and a suspension of all water-based activities, including ferries and cruises. Aug 9, 2026 08:30 AM IST At least 4 killed as helicopter crashes near Rio de Janeiro's Tijuca national park At least four people have died after a helicopter went down in Rio de Janeiro, according to a statement from the Colombian consul in Brazil. Saturday's crash killed the pilot along with three Colombian women from the same family, who were reportedly on a sightseeing flight over Tijuca National Park, a forested and mountainous area on the city's edge. In response, Rio Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere offered condolences to the victims' families and pushed for tighter oversight of helicopter flights, a popular tourist activity in the city. Key points from his response: He suggested such flights could be suspended for a week or two while new safety measures are introduced He confirmed City Hall has been in touch with Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) He said the city has asked ANAC to step up oversight of the rising number of helicopter flights over Rio He offered the city's full support to help implement any new safety measures ANAC puts in place. Aug 9, 2026 08:16 AM IST Wildfires force 20,000 to flee as British Columbia declares state of emergency State of emergency declared: Premier David Eby announced the emergency Saturday as a fast-moving wildfire tore through communities along Okanagan Lake, with more than 100 wildfires burning across the province and nearly half of them out of control. Mass evacuations ordered: The entire town of Summerland, home to about 12,000 people, was evacuated overnight, along with roughly 8,000 residents in and around nearby Peachland. Officials have not yet confirmed how many homes were destroyed. Possible fatality under investigation: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they are investigating a suspected wildfire-related death near Summerland, though hazardous conditions have so far prevented confirmation. Rescue operations underway: Some residents were trapped and had to be rescued, with firefighting helicopters diverted to pull out people who could no longer escape by road, according to BC Wildfire Service's Cliff Chapman. Fire spread at extraordinary speed: The Bald Range wildfire was first reported Friday evening but exploded to around 50 square kilometres within hours, racing roughly 15 kilometres to reach Summerland, in what one local official called one of the fastest-moving fires the region has seen. Aug 9, 2026 07:58 AM IST Iran releases first video of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei amid speculations about his deteriorating health condition Iran's Mehr news agency has put out a fresh 12-second clip of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, days after reports emerged claiming his health had taken a serious turn and that he could pass away within days. Khamenei has not made a single public appearance since the US-Iran war broke out earlier this year. Iran’s Mehr RELEASES VIDEO of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for ‘FIRST TIME’ pic.twitter.com/v3Rp81VfLH — RT (@RT_com) August 8, 2026 Aug 9, 2026 07:39 AM IST Two pilots killed in helicopter crash while battling Utah wildfire Fatal crash confirmed: Two pilots died when their Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter crashed Friday morning while fighting a wildfire in Utah's Fishlake National Forest, the Sevier County Sheriff confirmed Saturday. Crash sparked new blaze: The crash ignited a fresh fire that merged with the existing wildfire, which has now burned nearly 174 square miles. Officials say the pilots worked for Helicopter Transport Services, contracted by the US Forest Service, though their names haven't been released. Investigation to follow: Crews reached the crash site Saturday after being blocked earlier by the fire. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate once it can examine the wreckage, a process expected to take a year or more. Wildfires raging across the West: Other major fires are burning in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia, including one that shut part of Mount Rainier National Park and another in Oregon that claimed the life of a 47-year-old bulldozer operator. More than 20,000 people were evacuated in British Columbia due to a fast-moving fire. Aug 9, 2026 07:27 AM IST Fire extinguished at Aramco facility in Jizan, Saudi Arabia says A fire started early Sunday at a facility belonging to Saudi Aramco's refinery in Jizan, the Saudi energy ministry said on X. Aramco's industrial firefighting teams put out the blaze, with the ministry confirming the fire has been brought under control. The energy ministry said there were no casualties from the incident. Relevant authorities are completing the necessary procedures to deal with the incident, with Jizan located on the Red Sea near the Yemen border. فرق إطفاء الأمن الصناعي التابعة لشركة أرامكو السعودية تخمد حريقاً وقع فجر هذا اليوم الأحد الموافق 1448/2/26 هـ في إحدى المرافق التابعة لمصفاة أرامكو السعودية بجازان، بدون أي إصابات.



وتستكمل الجهات المختصة الإجراءات اللازمة للتعامل مع الحادثة. — وزارة الطاقة (@MoEnergy_Saudi) August 9, 2026 Aug 9, 2026 06:39 AM IST Middle East Update: What we know so far Iran sets new conditions: Iran's Supreme National Security Council says the Strait of Hormuz won't reopen until the US "corrects its behaviour," demanding an end to threats, a full military withdrawal, war compensation, and the lifting of sanctions and frozen assets. UAE tanker attacked: A vessel owned by Abu Dhabi's state oil firm ADNOC was hit by an Iranian missile while crossing the strait. No casualties were reported, though ADNOC says over a dozen of its ships have been attacked since the war began, leaving one crew member dead and 20 injured. Saudi-Pakistan-Turkiye defence pact: Turkiye's foreign minister says the newly signed mutual defence agreement isn't aimed at any specific country, and that Egypt could join the pact at a later stage. Yemen and Turkiye developments: Yemen's military struck Houthi rebel positions in response to recent attacks, raising fears of renewed civil war, while Turkiye's parliament advanced a bill to support the Kurdish peace process with the PKK. Aug 9, 2026 06:00 AM IST What are Iran’s new conditions for the US? According to reports, Iran's list of demands includes: Lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Ending all sanctions on Iran. Paying full war reparations to Iran. Withdrawing US military forces from the region. Stopping attacks on Iran's regional allies, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis. Releasing all frozen Iranian assets unconditionally. A permanent end to threats against Iran. Aug 9, 2026 05:04 AM IST Iran-Oman deal on Strait of Hormuz is close but here’s why the strategic waterway won't open just yet Iran and Oman appear close to a deal governing ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, but Tehran says that alone won't fully reopen the vital waterway. Here's what Reuters is reporting: Deal nearing, but conditional: Iran's foreign minister says talks with Oman are close to done, though full reopening still hinges on demands like US compensation. Attacks continue: The UAE reported an Iranian missile hit another tanker over the weekend, and a separate vessel caught fire after being struck, per UK maritime monitors. Iran's broader demands: Tehran wants an end to US threats, sanctions relief, and the return of frozen assets before fully lifting restrictions. US response tied to compliance: A US official said the blockade on Iranian ports would lift only once Iran follows through on its commitments. Guards distance the talks: Iran's Revolutionary Guards say reopening the strait depends solely on Washington meeting Iran's terms, separate from the Oman negotiations.

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