World latest updates: Shanghai grounds 1,300 flights, 300,000 evacuated ahead of Typhoon Dolphin

A passenger walks by a closed door of a coach station where all glass windows and doors are reinforced with protective tape in preparation for the approaching Typhoon Dolphin in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province. (Photo: AP)
From Typhoon Dolphin forcing mass flight cancellations in Shanghai to a fatal helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, here’s a look at the major stories developing right now.
Shanghai’s two airports have cancelled more than 1,300 flights, and authorities have relocated around 300,000 people across surrounding regions as China braces for Typhoon Dolphin. The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of about 162 km/h, has already lashed northern Taiwan with heavy rain and is expected to hit Zhejiang and northern Fujian late Sunday, bringing severe flooding and landslide risks.
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What happened in Rio de Janeiro?
At least four people have died after a helicopter crashed in Rio de Janeiro, according to the Colombian consul in Brazil. Saturday’s crash killed the pilot and three Colombian women from the same family, who were reportedly on a sightseeing flight over Tijuca National Park.
What are Iran’s new conditions for the US?
Even as the Oman talks move forward, Iran’s security chief has set out a separate, tougher list of demands aimed squarely at Washington. According to reports, these include:
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have made clear these terms stand apart from the Oman negotiations, saying the strait’s reopening depends solely on Washington meeting Iran’s conditions.
Diplomacy hasn’t stopped the violence. The UAE said an Iranian missile struck another tanker in the strait, while a separate vessel caught fire after being hit, according to UK maritime monitors. The continued attacks underline how fragile the situation remains even as negotiators inch toward a deal
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