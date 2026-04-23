Video: Exiled Iranian crown prince splattered with red liquid in Berlin after slashing US-Iran truce

Iran's Reza Pahlavi, exiled son of Shah Reza Pahlavi, is protected by security after he was attacked with a red fluid, following a news conference in Berlin, Germany. (AP)

Iran exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi was splattered with red liquid as he left the federal news conference building in Berlin on Thursday, amid the standoff between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz. Pahlavi, who has been in exile for nearly 50 years and was ousted from power in 1979 following a mass protest, had criticised the truce between the United States and Iran during the press briefing.

Soon after he left the building following the conference, an unknown person splattered red liquid on the back of his blazer and neck. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Pahlavi can be seen being escorted by a few men, and he is seen smiling and greeting others. Swiftly, the attacker appears behind him and splatters the liquid, which appears to be tomato juice. Security personnel are seen immediately detaining the perpetrator, and Pahlavi waves to his supporters before he gets into a car that drives away.