Video: Exiled Iranian crown prince splattered with red liquid in Berlin after slashing US-Iran truce

Iran exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi was splattered with red liquid as he left the federal news conference building in Berlin on Thursday, amid the standoff between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz. Pahlavi, who has been in exile for nearly 50 years and was ousted from power in 1979 following a mass protest, had criticised the truce between the United States and Iran during the press briefing.
Soon after he left the building following the conference, an unknown person splattered red liquid on the back of his blazer and neck. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Pahlavi can be seen being escorted by a few men, and he is seen smiling and greeting others. Swiftly, the attacker appears behind him and splatters the liquid, which appears to be tomato juice. Security personnel are seen immediately detaining the perpetrator, and Pahlavi waves to his supporters before he gets into a car that drives away.
The accused, whose name was not released publicly as per German privacy rules, was immediately detained by police. Pahlavi, 65, the son of Iran’s former shah, was so widely hated that millions agitated on the streets in 1979 to force him from power. However, Pahlavi appears to position himself in support of Iran, although it remains unclear how much support he has within Iran after being in exile for nearly 50 years.
Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi was sprayed with a red liquid — reported to be tomato paste or tomato juice — by a protester as he left a press conference in Berlin on Thursday. The suspect was immediately detained by police. pic.twitter.com/Rb6asfqYZ6
Pahlavi, who was not invited to meet with any government representatives during his visit to Berlin, argued Thursday that the ceasefire agreement assumes the Iranian government’s behaviour will change and “you’re going to deal with people who all of a sudden have become pragmatists.” “I don’t see that happening,” he said. “I’m not saying that diplomacy should not be given a chance, but I think diplomacy has been given enough chance.”
In his visit to Berlin, Pahlavi urged Europeans to support the Iranian people fight for democracy. He claimed 19 political prisoners were executed by Iranian authorities in the past two weeks, and another 20 people have been sentenced to death. “Will the free world do something, or watch the slaughter in silence?” Pahlavi said.
According to German news agency dpa, scores of his supporters demonstrated Thursday near Germany’s parliament building. Pahlavi manoeuvres for a return to power if the Shiite theocracy falls and has supported the US-Israeli military intervention in the Middle East.
In over an hour following the incident, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz released a statement saying the government welcomes the extension of the ceasefire. “This presents an important opportunity to resume diplomatic negotiations in Islamabad with the aim of making peace and averting further escalation of the war,” the statement said. “Tehran should seize this opportunity.”
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More