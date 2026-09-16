‘Our father is being slowly killed’: Imran Khan’s sons slam Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir

The sons of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan have accused army chief General Asim Munir of pursuing a “personal vendetta” against their father and said they fear he is being “slowly killed” in prison, as a court hearing over Khan’s medical treatment and access to his family takes place in Islamabad.

Kasim Khan, 27, and Sulaiman Khan, 29, told The Guardian in an interview that they were “deeply, deeply concerned” about their 73-year-old father’s health and alleged that his conditions at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi amounted to “a form of mental and physical torture”. Khan has been imprisoned since 2023 and is serving a 14-year sentence in a corruption case.

“The reality is that he is locked in a tiny 6x8ft cell without human contact,” Sulaiman told the outlet, alleging that Khan had not been allowed new books for months and had been denied access to his family and an independent doctor. He also said Khan’s eye condition had been neglected and that his father had “probably almost lost sight in one eye”.

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Kasim said the family had received no independent assessment of Khan’s condition. “We believe they’re trying to slowly kill him in there,” he said. “The one with the real vendetta here is the army chief Asim Munir.”

The allegations come as Pakistan’s Supreme Court hears a case concerning Khan’s medical treatment and his access to family members. The court had on August 18 ordered authorities to transfer Khan from Adiala jail to Islamabad’s private Shifa International Hospital for medical assessment and treatment, with a specialist medical board to examine him.

Instead, Khan was taken to the government-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) before being returned to prison. The government cited security concerns for the decision. Khan’s family subsequently filed contempt proceedings alleging that authorities had failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s order.

Pakistan government rejects allegations

The Pakistan government has rejected the allegations made by Khan’s sons.

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In a statement cited by The Guardian, the government called the claims “fake propaganda” and said Khan was being held in adequate conditions, with access to home-cooked food, nuts, bottled water, exercise equipment, family visits and regular medical examinations. It “categorically rejects” allegations that he was being subjected to punitive solitary confinement, cruelty or deprivation.

The government has also defended Khan’s examination at PIMS, saying he was assessed by qualified doctors, including specialists. Khan’s family and supporters have disputed the adequacy of the examination and the decision not to take him to Shifa.

What happened to Supreme Court’s hospital order?

The Supreme Court’s August 18 order directed that Khan be transferred to Shifa International Hospital and remain there until September 16. The order followed concerns over his right-eye condition and called for a medical board comprising specialists in medicine, surgery, ophthalmology and cardiology.

Khan was instead taken to PIMS. His family has alleged that the government failed to comply with the court’s directive, while officials have maintained that security considerations necessitated the change.

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On Tuesday, Pakistan’s newly established Federal Constitutional Court separately sought records of cases concerning the transfer of Khan and three other Adiala prisoners to private hospitals from the Supreme Court and high courts.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned Pakistan’s attorney general as it resumed hearing petitions concerning Khan’s medical treatment and meetings with his family. The bench was informed that the Federal Constitutional Court had sought the record of the case.

Why are Imran Khan’s sons accusing Asim Munir?

Kasim and Sulaiman have linked their father’s treatment to Khan’s earlier relationship with Munir.

According to the sons, Khan demoted Munir while he was prime minister, and they allege that tensions between the two subsequently contributed to the treatment Khan has faced since his removal from office.

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Sulaiman told The Guardian that Khan’s treatment was being carried out “on the orders of Asim Munir”. That allegation has not been independently established. The Pakistani government has rejected the broader claims of mistreatment.

Munir has emerged as Pakistan’s most powerful military figure and has also developed close ties with US President Donald Trump, who has referred to him as his “favourite field marshal”, according to The Guardian.

Sons say they do not want to enter politics

Khan’s sons have become increasingly vocal advocates for their father’s release but said they have no intention of entering Pakistani politics or taking over his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

They said they wanted to travel from Britain to Pakistan to see their father but had not been granted visas despite applying months ago.

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PTI, meanwhile, has planned a nationwide mobilisation demanding Khan’s release and action over his prison conditions.

Khan has denied wrongdoing in the cases against him and his supporters have repeatedly described his imprisonment as politically motivated. Reuters has reported that Khan has faced multiple cases since his removal from power in 2022, with some convictions suspended or overturned on appeal.