Why is Greenland warning a Trump-linked oil company against its secret drilling plans?

Executives of Greenland Energy, a Texas company set up last year, have claimed that $1tn of crude may lie beneath the Jameson Land region.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readAug 9, 2026 01:16 PM IST First published on: Aug 9, 2026 at 01:12 PM IST
Greenland-USAn American oil company with links to Donald Trump is getting ready to drill wells in remote Greenland. (File Photo)

An American oil company linked to US President Donald Trump is preparing for oil drilling in Greenland, even though local authorities have not granted permission to do so. This comes at a time when Trump is once again talking about the US taking control of the Arctic island.

What exactly is happening in Greenland?

According to a report in The Guardian, equipment for oil drilling was brought ashore on Greenland’s eastern coast in the past few days. This has forced Greenland’s government to issue a warning, saying no approval was given for this. The government said any future shipments and logistics work must first be cleared by its mineral resources authority.

Just two days after this warning, Trump posted a message on his social media platform Truth Social. The post showed an image of him towering over a small Greenlandic village, along with the words “hello Greenland”.

Greenland
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Which company is behind the drilling plan, and what does it want?

The company is called Greenland Energy, a Texas-based firm set up only last year. Its top executives claim that as much as $1 trillion worth of crude oil could be lying underground in a region called Jameson Land. The company has announced it wants to spend $60 million to drill two wells there to check if this oil actually exists.

Also read Why Donald Trump wants to acquire Greenland: Key questions answered

Greenland had stopped giving out new oil licences back in 2021 because of environmental concerns. However, a British company named 80 Mile already held exploration rights in Jameson Land. Greenland Energy plans to take a majority share in the project by funding the exploration work, though it still needs the government’s final approval before drilling can begin.

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Does this company have links to Trump?

Greenland Energy has hired Phil McGraw, the well-known former TV host known as Dr Phil, who once served on a Trump-appointed religious freedom panel. He is expected to make a documentary series about the drilling project. The company has also appointed a US navy veteran as a director, someone who is also working on Golden Dome, Trump’s missile defence project, for which he has called control of Greenland “vital”.

Also Read 7 things to know about Greenland, the autonomous territory of Denmark that Trump wants

The company’s chairman, Larry Swets, is said to have close ties to people around Trump. Swets has denied any political motive behind the project, saying it has nothing to do with American plans to annex Greenland.

Did the company mislead people about having permission?

In June, a company representative told local residents at a community meeting in Jameson Land that the firm already had permission to bring in drilling equipment. This turned out to be false. Swets later admitted the mistake, saying: “Our enthusiasm for the project led us to communicate in a way that created confusion.”

Despite this, the following month, locals in the area spotted a tugboat pulling a barge to shore and unloading a dozen containers. The Danish investigative outlet Danwatch confirmed with the shipping company involved that the delivery was indeed meant for Greenland Energy.

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Greenland Daily Life
Houses are seen near the coast of a sea inlet of Nuuk, Greenland. (AP Photo)

In a letter sent to its shareholders, the company said “recent high-level meetings” with Greenland’s regulators had been “constructive” and that it remained hopeful about getting the remaining approvals needed. It also said that, following these talks, it now plans to drill only one well to start with, instead of two.

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Why is this such a sensitive issue?

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory that belongs to Denmark, but decisions about its natural resources are made by its own elected local government. This puts Greenland’s leaders in a tricky spot. If they approve the drilling, it could go against environmental protections, since the wells are reportedly planned inside an area protected under an international wetlands treaty called the Ramsar convention. But if they refuse, some fear it could give Trump an excuse to push harder for control over Greenland.

President US Donald Trump after Greenland
The post shared by Donald Trump on Truth Social showing US flag hoisted in Greenland . (Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump)

For now, Greenland’s government has said it “would not be proportionate” to demand that the equipment already onshore be removed, adding that the company’s application for permission is still being reviewed.

Also read After Venezuela, is Greenland next? Inside Trump’s alleged ‘3-phase plan’ to take the Arctic island

A representative for Greenland Energy has said a ship carrying 300 containers of drilling equipment will leave Canada on 12 September, with drilling expected to start in October. Meanwhile, Jeff Landry, the Louisiana governor who Trump has appointed as his special envoy for Greenland, has said Greenland could be “pumping oil next year.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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