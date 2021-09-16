World Bank discontinues business climate report after ethics review

0 Comment(s) *
The World Bank Group said on Thursday it has decided to discontinue publication of its “Doing Business” rankings of country business climates after a review of data irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 reports.
In a statement, the World Bank said that after the irregularities raised ethical matters involving former bank staff and board officials, the development lender will work on a new approach to assessing countries’ business and investment climates.
More details are awaited.
