Thursday, September 16, 2021
World Bank discontinues business climate report after ethics review

In a statement, the World Bank said that after the irregularities raised ethical matters involving former bank staff and board officials, the development lender will work on a new approach to assessing countries' business and investment climates.

By: Reuters | Washington |
September 16, 2021 9:16:23 pm
The World Bank Group said on Thursday it has decided to discontinue publication of its “Doing Business” rankings of country business climates after a review of data irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 reports.

More details are awaited.

