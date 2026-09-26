Bangkok floods: All 50 districts declared disaster areas; travel alert issued

Bangkok authorities on Saturday declared a flood disaster across all 50 districts of Thailand’s capital after almost 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain fell since Thursday afternoon, flooding roads, disrupting traffic and forcing some residents to evacuate. The declaration was expanded from three districts initially designated as disaster areas on Friday.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said eastern parts of the city were among the worst affected, with canals full and more rain forecast. Authorities have been pumping water, preparing shelters and assisting vulnerable residents.

BREAKING | Thailand: All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared disaster areas as heavy rain causes widespread flooding, traffic disruptions and waterlogging across the capital. The Thai Meteorological Department warns of continued heavy to very heavy rain in Bangkok, with… pic.twitter.com/kzm28E3RK2 — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) September 26, 2026

The flooding followed almost continuous rain from Thursday afternoon into Saturday. Bangkok’s canals filled rapidly, sending water into homes, shops and roads in several neighbourhoods. Residents wade through knee- and, in some places, thigh-deep water, news agency AFP reported.

Thailand · September 26, 2026 Bangkok floods: what happened to the Thai capital? Two days of almost non-stop rain filled the city’s canals and swamped its roads, and all 50 districts are now disaster areas. Overview Worst hit For tourists Rainfall What next Boat alert ~300 mm of rain since Thursday afternoon Almost 48 hours of near-continuous heavy rain All 50 districts Declared Sept 25: Nong Chok, Suan Luang, Khan Na Yao Added Sept 26: remaining 47 districts 50 districts: all of Bangkok under a disaster declaration 48 hrs of almost non-stop heavy rain 1,200 cubic metres a second: combined pumping when stations ran at full capacity Sept 27 heavy-rain warning runs through Sunday Roads and areas facing the biggest disruption Roads to avoid: small vehicles warned away from these seven flooded locations 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Eastern Bangkokamong the worst hit Eastern districts, where canals are full Small-vehicle warning (approximate location) 1 Chaeng Watthana Road Lak Si to the Chaeng Watthana expressway

2 Pongpetch intersection Phong Phet junction, north Bangkok

3 Vibhavadi Rangsit Road Main artery towards Don Mueang airport

4 Sena Nikhom Road Chatuchak district

5 Ramkhamhaeng Road Ramkhamhaeng University to Bang Kapi

6 Sukhumvit Soi 63 Ekkamai, off Sukhumvit Road

7 Lat Krabang RoadStretch in front of Suvarnabhumi airport Beyond these seven spots, the city’s flood centre listed 21 more routes to avoid on Saturday, including Phahon Yothin, Lat Phrao, Srinakarin and Rama 9 roads. Travelling to Bangkok? What tourists need to know Airports Suvarnabhumi says flights are operating as normal and the main access routes are open.

says flights are operating as normal and the main access routes are open. Avoid the Lat Krabang area. The airport suggests Motorway 7 or the Burapha Withi Expressway instead.

Reach the airport at least 3 hours before international flights and 2 hours before domestic ones.

before international flights and before domestic ones. Don Mueang: sections of Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, the main route to the airport, are flooded.

sections of Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, the main route to the airport, are flooded. Check your flight status with your airline. The AOT helpline, 1722, runs 24 hours. Roads Several major routes are flooded, with some sections closed.

Small vehicles have been warned away from seven locations.

Check your route before you leave, and leave extra time for transfers. Weather Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast through Sunday, Sept 27 .

. There is a risk of flash floods and canals overflowing.

Keep away from canal banks and flooded underpasses. Before you go, check the Thai Meteorological Department’s updates. Its 24-hour hotline is 1182. Why Bangkok is flooding: rainfall has surged 487 mm September 1–25, 2026 ~269 mm Average for the same period1991–2020 +81% above the long-term average for September 1–25 ~300 mm Rain recorded since Thursday afternoon in the current flooding episode.The two figures overlap in time and should not be added together. Bangkok floods: What happens next? Sept 23–25 The Thai Meteorological Department warns of heavy to very heavy rain from September 23 to 27. Thu, Sept 24 Near-continuous rain begins in the afternoon. Fri, Sept 25 Three eastern districts are declared disaster areas: Nong Chok, Suan Luang and Khan Na Yao. Sat, Sept 26 All 50 districts are declared disaster areas, and residents get a cell-broadcast alert that canal levels are critical. City response Pumping stations are running at full capacity, one million sandbags have been prepared and schools are open as temporary shelters. Sept 26–27 Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast, with a risk of flash floods, overflows and landslides. Travel Road and airport-access disruption is possible, so check your route before you travel. The city said the situation should improve within six hours if no more rain fell, according to its Saturday lunchtime update. More rain was forecast. Thailand weather alert: boat trips could be risky Upper Gulf of Thailand 2–3 m waves above 3 m in thunderstorms Upper Andaman Sea 2–3 m waves above 3 m in thunderstorms Lower Gulf and lower Andaman Sea around 2 m above 2 m in thunderstorms Small boats in the upper Gulf and upper Andaman Sea should stay ashore through September 27. Other vessels should steer clear of thunderstorms. Heading on to Pattaya, Phuket or Krabi? Check with your tour or ferry operator before any sea trip, and follow the Thai Meteorological Department’s marine forecast (hotline 1182).

Nearly 300 mm of rain

Chadchart said almost 300 mm of rain had fallen in Bangkok since Thursday afternoon. The governor warned that people living near canals faced particular risks because water levels remained high.

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The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said pumping stations were operating at full capacity, with combined pumping capacity reaching about 1,200 cubic metres per second. It said water levels had begun to stabilise and that, if there was no additional rainfall, conditions could improve within six hours..

JUST IN: Bangkok, Thailand declares state of disaster in all 50 of the city’s districts amid severe flooding. pic.twitter.com/Q2r46FKcVH — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 26, 2026

The governor urged bedridden patients dependent on life-saving medical equipment to consider temporarily staying in hospitals. Residents were also advised to move vehicles and belongings to higher ground.

Bangkok authorities said they had prepared one million sandbags for distribution and opened temporary shelters in schools.

More heavy rain forecast

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned that heavy to very heavy rain will continue through September 27, including in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The agency has warned of possible flash floods, waterlogging and overflowing waterways.

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The weather system is linked to a low-pressure area over the central region and strengthening southwest monsoon conditions. Authorities have urged people in vulnerable areas to monitor water levels and avoid flooded routes.

More than 84,000 people affected across Thailand

The flooding has spread beyond Bangkok. As of Saturday, more than 84,000 people across 21 provinces had been affected by flooding, with central Thailand among the worst-hit areas. The government has also issued emergency warnings through the cell-broadcast system in affected areas.

Bangkok experienced heavy downpours throughout Friday, with rain continuing into Saturday. Photos and videos showed water covering major roads, while several vehicles were left stranded after drivers were unable to navigate the rising floodwaters.

Major roads submerged

Flooding has caused major disruption on some of Bangkok’s busiest roads, with vehicles stranded and traffic brought to a standstill in several areas. Authorities have warned motorists, particularly drivers of smaller vehicles, to avoid heavily flooded routes.

The flooding has affected roads in several parts of Bangkok, including areas around Lat Krabang, Vibhavadi Rangsit and other major arteries.

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A cell-broadcast warning was also sent to residents as canal levels reached critical levels and continued to rise. People in low-lying and canal-side communities were advised to move belongings to higher ground and check road conditions before travelling.

Travel alert for tourists and air passengers

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority warned passengers using Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang to allow extra time because flooding and poor weather are affecting roads and could cause flight delays or schedule changes.

Boat and island travel also affected

The weather warning extends beyond Bangkok. Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned of rough seas in parts of the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea, with waves potentially reaching 2-3 metres and higher during thunderstorms.

Small boats in affected areas have been advised to remain ashore, making the warning particularly relevant for tourists planning boat trips or island excursions over the weekend.

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Authorities are continuing to monitor rainfall and water levels as more heavy rain is forecast through Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)