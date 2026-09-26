Bangkok floods: All 50 districts declared disaster areas; travel alert issued

Bangkok authorities on Saturday declared a flood disaster across all 50 districts of Thailand’s capital after almost 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain fell since Thursday afternoon, flooding roads, disrupting traffic and forcing some residents to evacuate. The declaration was expanded from three districts initially designated as disaster areas on Friday.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said eastern parts of the city were among the worst affected, with canals full and more rain forecast. Authorities have been pumping water, preparing shelters and assisting vulnerable residents.
BREAKING | Thailand: All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared disaster areas as heavy rain causes widespread flooding, traffic disruptions and waterlogging across the capital.
The flooding followed almost continuous rain from Thursday afternoon into Saturday. Bangkok’s canals filled rapidly, sending water into homes, shops and roads in several neighbourhoods. Residents wade through knee- and, in some places, thigh-deep water, news agency AFP reported.
Thailand · September 26, 2026
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Two days of almost non-stop rain filled the city’s canals and swamped its roads, and all 50 districts are now disaster areas.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said pumping stations were operating at full capacity, with combined pumping capacity reaching about 1,200 cubic metres per second. It said water levels had begun to stabilise and that, if there was no additional rainfall, conditions could improve within six hours..
JUST IN: Bangkok, Thailand declares state of disaster in all 50 of the city’s districts amid severe flooding. pic.twitter.com/Q2r46FKcVH
The governor urged bedridden patients dependent on life-saving medical equipment to consider temporarily staying in hospitals. Residents were also advised to move vehicles and belongings to higher ground.
Bangkok authorities said they had prepared one million sandbags for distribution and opened temporary shelters in schools.
More heavy rain forecast
Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned that heavy to very heavy rain will continue through September 27, including in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The agency has warned of possible flash floods, waterlogging and overflowing waterways.
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The weather system is linked to a low-pressure area over the central region and strengthening southwest monsoon conditions. Authorities have urged people in vulnerable areas to monitor water levels and avoid flooded routes.
More than 84,000 people affected across Thailand
The flooding has spread beyond Bangkok. As of Saturday, more than 84,000 people across 21 provinces had been affected by flooding, with central Thailand among the worst-hit areas. The government has also issued emergency warnings through the cell-broadcast system in affected areas.
Bangkok experienced heavy downpours throughout Friday, with rain continuing into Saturday. Photos and videos showed water covering major roads, while several vehicles were left stranded after drivers were unable to navigate the rising floodwaters.
Flooding has caused major disruption on some of Bangkok’s busiest roads, with vehicles stranded and traffic brought to a standstill in several areas. Authorities have warned motorists, particularly drivers of smaller vehicles, to avoid heavily flooded routes.
The flooding has affected roads in several parts of Bangkok, including areas around Lat Krabang, Vibhavadi Rangsit and other major arteries.
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A cell-broadcast warning was also sent to residents as canal levels reached critical levels and continued to rise. People in low-lying and canal-side communities were advised to move belongings to higher ground and check road conditions before travelling.
Travel alert for tourists and air passengers
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority warned passengers using Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang to allow extra time because flooding and poor weather are affecting roads and could cause flight delays or schedule changes.
Boat and island travel also affected
The weather warning extends beyond Bangkok. Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned of rough seas in parts of the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea, with waves potentially reaching 2-3 metres and higher during thunderstorms.
Small boats in affected areas have been advised to remain ashore, making the warning particularly relevant for tourists planning boat trips or island excursions over the weekend.
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Authorities are continuing to monitor rainfall and water levels as more heavy rain is forecast through Sunday.
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