Saturday, August 20, 2022

Workers at UK’s largest container port to join rail strikes

Workers including crane drivers and machine operators will walk off their jobs at Felixstowe port on England's east coast, which handles around 4 million containers a year from 2,000 ships.

Empty platforms at Wandsworth Common Station in south London, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP)

Almost 2,000 workers at the UK’s biggest container port will launch an eight-day strike Sunday over a pay dispute, the latest industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the UK economy.

The strike comes as people across the UK faced travel disruptions Saturday for the third day this week as thousands of rail workers continued a summer of strikes to seek better pay and job security amid soaring food and energy price hikes.

The platform bridge at Wandsworth Common Station is desserted in south London, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP)

Only around one in five UK trains were expected to run on Saturday, with some areas having no services all day. Soccer and cricket fans attending sports games, as well as tourists, were among those affected.

immigration image

On Friday, most of London’s underground subway lines did not run due to a separate strike.

A traveller checks a train board at Ealing Broadway in London, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP)

The Unite union alleges that Felixstowe port’s parent company, CK Hutchison Holding Ltd., prioritized profits instead of paying workers a decent wage.

Port authorities, for their part, said they were “disappointed” that Unite did not “come to the table for constructive discussions to find a resolution.” Felixstowe handles almost half of the container freight entering the country. The strike could mean vessels have to be diverted to ports elsewhere in the U.K. or Europe.

People queue for a bus on Praed Street, Paddington, London, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP)

Rail workers began a series of large-scale strikes that grounded national train travel in June, demanding better pay and working conditions as authorities try to reform the rail system, which has lost large chunks of its income due to the coronavirus pandemic and shifting commuting patterns.

More public- and private-sector unions are planning strikes as Britain faces its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. Postal workers, lawyers, British Telecom staff and garbage collectors have all announced walkouts for later this month.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 10:29:59 pm
