Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Ground worker dies after being sucked into a jet engine at Alabama Airport

The accident occurred at the Montgomery Regional Airport in the state at around 3 pm on Saturday.

In a freak accident at a regional airport in Alabama in the United States, a worker died after he was "ingested into the engine" of a parked American Airlines Jetliner. (Representational image via Facebook/flypiedmont)

In a freak accident at a regional airport in Alabama in the United States, a worker died after he was “ingested into the engine” of a parked American Airlines Jetliner, said a media report quoting officials.

The accident occurred at the Montgomery Regional Airport in the state at around 3 pm on Saturday, reported the American tabloid New York Post. The National Transportation Safety Board, in a statement to media house Insider, said on Sunday that an Embraer 170’s Engine was parked near the gate when the worker was sucked into it, leading to his death.

Although the worker has not yet been identified, it is known that he used to work for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of the American Airlines Group. The flight which led to the accident is reported to be from Dallas and was operated by Envoy Air, another subsidiary of the American Airlines Group.

The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are conducting a joint probe into the matter. A statement by the NTSB mentioned that a preliminary report is expected in the next two to three weeks.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” said Wade Davis, the airport’s executive director. He further added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time”.

American Airlines also released an official statement mentioning that it was devastated by the incident. It further stated that its focus was on ensuring all the support to everyone involved during this difficult time.

Read Montgomery Regional Airport’s official statement below:

The Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) is reporting an industrial accident that happened on Saturday, December 31, around 3 pm. An American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew employee was involved in a fatality.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines, said Wade A. Davis, Executive Director of MGM. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

At this time, all flights outbound and inbound via MGM have been grounded until further notice. Please check directly with American Airlines regarding any status changes.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 14:49 IST
