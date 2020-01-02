‘Won’t extradite’ Carlos Ghosn if he arrives in country: France interior minister

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Days after former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled Japan for Lebanon to avoid trial, France has said that it won’t extradite him if he arrived in France, reported AFP. France’ junior interior minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher was quoted as saying by AFP, “If Mr Ghosn arrived in France, we will not extradite Mr Ghosn because France never extradites its nationals.”

Ghosn, who holds a French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, was first arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and faces four charges, including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to car dealerships in the Middle East. He denies the charges.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Turkish police detained seven people, including four pilots, after an investigation into how the ousted Nissan boss transited through Istanbul en route to Lebanon after fleeing Japan. Reuters quoted a police spokesperson say saying that the other detainees were two airport ground workers and one cargo worker and all seven were expected to give statements before a court on Thursday.

The former Nissan boss revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Beirut to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system.

