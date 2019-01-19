Won’t accede to hunger strikes from anyone: Nepal PM KP Oli

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Oli indicated he would not negotiate with those who resort to hunger strikes to press their demands. Oli was responding to questions in Parliament pertaining to Dr Govinda K C, a senior orthopaedic surgeon and professor at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, who has been on a fast for the past six days. K C wants the government to stop the growth of private medical colleges in Nepal.

Oli said while a “deal” with an individual on hunger strike could be driven by the necessity of the situation, it would not have an “overriding” effect on the right of parliament to make laws without outside interference. “I can make appeals to the Parliament, but I cannot dictate it,” he said.

The government had promised K C last July that no new private medical colleges would be opened or granted affiliation.

But a recent legislation said “any college that has got a letter of intent and created necessary infrastructure will be granted licence to run medical colleges”.

K C has undergone hunger strikes 16 times in the past five years, ending each one after an agreement with the government.

K C, who was airlifted from Ilam to Kathmandu Friday and admitted to the ICU of a hospital, said he wouldn’t end his fast until the government fulfills its promise.