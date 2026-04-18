At least 47 women, girls killed each day in Gaza: UN Women calls for ‘full’ ceasefire

About six months after the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, a new report reveals that more than 38,000 women and girls — including over 22,000 women and 16,000 girls — were killed in Gaza between October 2023 and December 2025.
Published by the United Nations Women — a UN organisation aimed at upholding the rights of women and girls across the globe — the report titled, The Cost of the War in Gaza on Women and Girls, stated that the numbers represent an average of at least 47 women and girls killed per day.
The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, halting two years of full-scale war, came into effect in October 2025, leaving Israeli troops in control of a depopulated zone that makes up over half of Gaza, while Hamas remained in power in the narrow, coastal strip, the Associated Press reported. Over 750 Palestinians have been killed since then, local medics told AP, while four Israeli soldiers have been killed, with both parties trading blames on each other for violating the deal.
Addressing a briefing on Friday, Sofia Calltorp, UN Women Chief of Humanitarian Action, said: “Between October 2023 and December 2025, more than 38,000 women and girls were killed in Gaza, the result of Israeli air bombardment and land military operations. This includes over 22,000 women and 16,000 girls, amounting to an average of at least 47 women and girls killed every day.”
The numbers account for the highest proportion of deaths of women and girls in the history of any Gaza conflict. “Women and girls accounted for a proportion of deaths far higher than those observed in previous conflicts in Gaza. Those killed were mothers; they were daughters, sisters, and friends, deeply loved by those around them. They were individuals, with lives and with dreams,” Calltorp emphasised.
Killings continue
Even though the ceasefire between the two parties was announced in October 2025, killings of vulnerable groups, including women and girls, have continued over the past few months, the report noted.
In her address, Calltorp stated: “Despite the ceasefire announced in October 2025, more than 730 people have been reportedly killed, and more than 2,000 people have been injured over the past six months. We know that women and girls are among those killed, but there is a huge lack of sex- and age-disaggregated data.”
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Beyond the staggering death toll, close to 11,000 women and girls in Gaza have sustained injuries, which have resulted in lifelong disabilities, it highlighted.
Calltorp went on to underline the impact of the war on women and girls, which has crested hurdles for them to access basic human needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare.
“Nearly one million women and girls have been displaced repeatedly. Access to water and food have been severely limited, with nearly 79,000 women and girls experiencing crisis level or catastrophic level of food insecurity. Extensive damage to infrastructure has made it impossible for women and girls in Gaza to access their basic needs, like healthcare,” the UN representative noted.
UN Women calls for ‘full’ implementation of ceasefire
The UN Women has called for accountability for the violation of international law by countries, such as Israel, while seeking the protection of women and girls in Gaza.
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Calltorp, laying down the demands, asserted: “UN Women calls for the ceasefire to be fully implemented. Respect for international law must be upheld. There must be accountability for violations, and the protection of women and girls must be ensured.”
The organisation also called for unhindered access to humanitarian aid for women and girls in the conflict zone.
“Humanitarian assistance must reach those in need at scale, and without obstruction. And women and girls, they must be placed at the center of response and recovery efforts,” she added.
Concluding her speech, she said: “International humanitarian and human rights law have not failed. The failure lies with those who choose to ignore these laws, with those who hold the power to enforce them, and with the profound lack of humanity that has allowed this horror in Gaza to continue.”
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