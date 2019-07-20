Toggle Menu
Afghanistan: Women, children among 10 dead in airstrikeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/women-children-among-dead-in-airstrikes-in-afghanistan-5839490/

Afghanistan: Women, children among 10 dead in airstrikes

The Taliban, who control roughly half of Afghanistan, posted photos of dead children on their Twitter account saying that civilians killed by the airstrikes in Badghis province.

afghanistan, afghanistan airstrikes, airstrikes in afghanistan, civilians killed, security forces, afghan security forces, taliban, world news, indian express news
Abdul Aziz Beg, head of the provincial council, says insurgents have surrounded an army base in the district. (Representational Image)

Afghan officials say at least 10 civilians have been killed in separate airstrikes by Afghan security forces in western Badghis province.

Ziauddin Akazai, a lawmaker from Badghis, says two other people were wounded in Friday night’s attacks in Bala Murghab district.

Abdul Aziz Beg, head of the provincial council, says insurgents have surrounded an army base in the district. He says choppers have been trying to reach the base, but insurgents are shooting from nearby villages and any return fire would endanger villagers.

Three children, two women and five men were among those killed in the attacks, said Beg.

The Taliban, who control roughly half of Afghanistan, posted photos of dead children on their Twitter account saying that civilians killed by the airstrikes in Badghis province.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hong Kong police seize explosives ahead of weekend protests
2 We went to the moon. Why can’t we solve climate change?
3 ‘I don’t have words’: Boss of torched Japan studio mourns bright, young staff