Women broke into man’s home and threw glitter at him, police say

Two women have been charged with felony burglary, accused of breaking into a man’s apartment in Clearwater, Florida, and throwing containers of glitter at him during an argument, authorities said.

The man was standing on his balcony when the women, Sarah Franks, 29, and Kaitlin O’Donovan, 27, both of Clearwater, arrived at his apartment complex just before 3 am on Monday, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The women began arguing with the man and Franks threw a container of glitter at him, striking him in the upper torso and head, according to an arrest affidavit. Franks then climbed over the balcony railing, entered the man’s apartment and threw more containers of glitter at him. She then unlocked the front door of the apartment and let in O’Donovan, according to the arrest affidavits.

Once she was inside the apartment, O’Donovan also began throwing containers of glitter at the man, her arrest affidavit said.

As she was leaving the apartment, Franks kicked a window until it broke, according to her arrest affidavit.

After the women fled the apartment complex, the police found Franks’ vehicle at an address listed for her and O’Donovan less than 2 miles from the man’s home. The “vehicle was still warm to touch,” an arrest affidavit said. The police said they found glitter inside the vehicle.

Franks was seen walking around wearing the same clothes that the man told the police she was wearing when she broke into his apartment, according to an arrest affidavit.

Franks and O’Donovan were arrested and charged with felony burglary, and Franks was also charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for kicking the window.

The two women were booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Monday, and they were released on $75,000 bond each Tuesday.

Franks and O’Donovan did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. It was unclear whether they had lawyers.

A motive was not immediately clear Wednesday, nor was it clear if the women knew the victim. The Clearwater Police Department did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday about a motive for the attack. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, which is assisting the Police Department, declined to comment, saying in an email Wednesday afternoon that the attack was still under investigation.

According to the arrest affidavits, there was no indication that Franks was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, though there were signs that O’Donovan might have been drinking before the break-in.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.