Nepal: Woman journalist arrested for clicking pictures of protest against President

A woman photojournalist was arrested Thursday for clicking pictures of a protest in front of the President’s residence here. The journalist, Barsha Shah, who was in police custody for three hours was later released in the afternoon.

Advertising

Shah was arrested while she was taking pictures of the agitators who had gone to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to hand over a car model to President Bidya Devi Bhandari in a symbolic protest against the government’s decision to purchase a Rs 180-million worth bullet-proof vehicle for her.

The government’s decision has drawn sharp criticism from the public.

The Photojournalist Club Nepal, an umbrella organisation of photojournalists, condemned the arrest of Shah, a photojournalist associated with online news portal Deshsanchar.com, terming it as an attack on press freedom and democracy.