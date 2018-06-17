Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Woman hurts two in south France with box cutter, detained

The radio station says Toulon prosecutor Bernard Marchal said the attacker has been detained.

By: AP | Paris | Updated: June 17, 2018 7:48:06 pm
French media are reporting that a woman crying ‘Allahu Akbar’- `God is great’ in Arabic -has hurt two people with a box cutter at a supermarket in southern France. Europe 1 radio quotes the prosecutor of Toulon as saying that a customer in the store in La Seyne-sur-Mer was injured in the chest in the Sunday morning attack and hospitalized. A woman at the market’s cash register was hurt too, but less seriously.

The radio station says Toulon prosecutor Bernard Marchal said the attacker has been detained.

