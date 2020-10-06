With Trump in hospital, VP candidate Kamala Harris to debate vice president Mike Pence

Harris and Pence will face off on October 7 in the Utah capital Salt Lake City.

With United States President Donald Trump battling the coronavirus in hospital, his Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled for a showdown with the Democrat’s Vice President candidate and Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris on October 7.

After last week’s chaotic presidential debate, Biden’s national lead over Trump increased to 14 percentage points, his highest since he entered the race, according to a Wall Street Journal poll.

Here are the details of the Mike Pence-Kamala Harris debate:

When, where is the Pence-Harris debate?

Harris and Pence will face off on October 7 in the Utah capital Salt Lake City. There will be no interruption of commercials advertisements during the debate.

Who will moderate it?

The moderator will be Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief of American daily USA Today.

The Pence-Harris debate is slated between the first and second Trump-Biden debates. The first presidential match-up, held Tuesday in Cleveland, was widely criticised as chaotic and has prompted the Commission on Presidential Debates to develop what it called “additional structure” for the remaining events. The next presidential debate is scheduled for October 15 in Miami.

The commission was quoted as saying that the Pence-Harris debate will be divided into nine segments of about 10 minutes each.

Topics haven’t been announced as of now but the debate is likely to include many of the subjects in the first presidential debate, including the coronavirus, the economy and racial-justice issues.

Raphael J. Sonenshein, the executive director of the of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at California State University, Los Angeles, told The New York Times that a debate between two running mates in any other year would be little more than a “political afterthought.” Wednesday’s vice-presidential matchup in Salt Lake City would be markedly different, he said, “given the age and vulnerability of the candidates” running for president.

