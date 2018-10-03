Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • With MDP back in power, exiled ex-president Mohamed Nasheed announces return to Maldives

With MDP back in power, exiled ex-president Mohamed Nasheed announces return to Maldives

Nasheed, the leader of the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party, made the announcement days after MDP leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih was elected President.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 3, 2018 2:03:44 pm
With MDP in power, exiled former president Mohamed Nasheed to return to Maldives Former president Mohamed Nasheed resigned four years into his presidency amid public protests over his order to arrest a top judge. (File)

Former president of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed Wednesday announced that he would return to the Island nation, over two years after he was exiled. Nasheed, the leader of the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party, made the announcement days after MDP leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih was elected President. Nasheed, who was the first democratically-elected president of Maldives, has been residing in Colombo, Sri Lanka and in the UK.

Nasheed left the Maldives in 2015 after a criminal court convicted him on a terrorism charge and sentenced him to 13 years in prison. He had announced that he would contest the 2018 presidential elections, but pulled out after the national election commission ruled that it was illegal.

Nasheed was elected president in 2008, but was forced to resign in 2012, months before he left the country. In February this year, the Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of Nasheed and eight other opposition leaders, after finding that their trials had violated the constitution and international law. The top court said prosexutors and judges had been influenced “to conduct politically motivated investigations” into the allegations levelled against them. It ordered a fresh investigation and trials.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Spreading joy one laugh at a time.
Watch Now
Spreading joy one laugh at a time.
Buzzing Now
Advertisement