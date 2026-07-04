3 killed, 7 rescued after boat capsizes on storm-hit Wisconsin lake

Three people died and seven others were rescued Friday after a boat capsized in Geneva Lake as a strong storm passed through southern Wisconsin. (Representational/File Photo)

A boat capsized on Geneva Lake Friday as severe storms swept through southern Wisconsin, leaving three people dead and prompting the rescue of seven others, according to Walworth County Undersheriff Tom Hausner.

Hausner said he had no further details on the identities of the victims or the survivors. The circumstances of the capsizing are being investigated by police in the city of Lake Geneva, according to Associated Press (AP).