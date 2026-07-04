3 killed, 7 rescued after boat capsizes on storm-hit Wisconsin lake

Hausner warned residents to steer clear of the downed power lines scattered throughout the area.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 4, 2026 07:38 AM IST First published on: Jul 4, 2026 at 07:38 AM IST
WisconsinThree people died and seven others were rescued Friday after a boat capsized in Geneva Lake as a strong storm passed through southern Wisconsin. (Representational/File Photo)

A boat capsized on Geneva Lake Friday as severe storms swept through southern Wisconsin, leaving three people dead and prompting the rescue of seven others, according to Walworth County Undersheriff Tom Hausner.

Hausner said he had no further details on the identities of the victims or the survivors. The circumstances of the capsizing are being investigated by police in the city of Lake Geneva, according to Associated Press (AP).

The same storm system caused widespread damage across Walworth County, snapping trees, downing power lines, and damaging structures, Hausner said. He noted that the sheriff’s office fielded a flood of 911 calls about structural damage and people trapped inside buildings. Deputies responding to those calls were slowed by debris and fallen lines blocking roadways.

Hausner warned residents to steer clear of the downed power lines scattered throughout the area. Given the scale of the damage, his department called in reinforcements from neighboring counties and the state Department of Natural Resources.

In Lake Geneva itself, Mayor Todd Krause declared a state of emergency. He reported one minor injury someone hit by a falling tree along with scattered power outages across the city.

Most Read
1e-OCI card: How to apply online, eligibility, documents explained
2Canada immigration changes in July 2026: What it means for Indian students, workers, and PR seekers
310 Indian-origin CEOs leading America’s biggest companies as US turns 250
4Iran blames US as ship runs aground in Hormuz. But, tracking data tells a different story
5Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral: Who will represent India? Full list of government, BJP, Congress and other leaders
6Trump says Iran has agreed to US demands. But key questions remain
Story continues below this ad

Geneva Lake is a popular summer destination that draws visitors from Chicago and beyond, and Hausner noted that Walworth County’s population can nearly double over a holiday weekend like this one.

The severe weather that moved through the Midwest Friday afternoon and evening also forced several cities to cancel Independence Day festivities and push back fireworks shows. The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Lake Geneva area, warning of heavy rain Friday with showers continuing into the holiday and a chance of more storms through the weekend.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments