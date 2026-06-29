Winter in June: Rare storm to dump 12 inches of snow in US Rockies

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Weather Advisories and winter storm warnings for higher-elevation areas as a deep upper-level trough moves across the region, pulling an unusually cold air mass into the northern Rockies. (Credit: Wikimedia)

A rare late-June winter storm is predicted to bring heavy snowfall, with strong winds and cold temperatures to parts of the northern Rocky Mountains in the United States, prompting weather alerts across portions of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, USA Today reported.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Weather Advisories and winter storm warnings for higher-elevation areas as a deep upper-level trough moves across the region, pulling an unusually cold air mass into the northern Rockies. According to the NWS, temperatures in some areas are expected to fall 15 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below seasonal averages.

Forecasters warned that hazardous travel conditions are likely in mountain passes and backcountry areas due to heavy, wet snow, gusty winds and sharply colder temperatures. It also reported that some locations could approach daily record low temperatures as the cold air spreads across the region.