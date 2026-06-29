Winter in June: Rare storm to dump 12 inches of snow in US Rockies

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Weather Advisories and winter storm warnings for higher-elevation areas as a deep upper-level trough moves across the region, pulling an unusually cold air mass into the northern Rockies. (Credit: Wikimedia)
A rare late-June winter storm is predicted to bring heavy snowfall, with strong winds and cold temperatures to parts of the northern Rocky Mountains in the United States, prompting weather alerts across portions of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, USA Today reported.
The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Weather Advisories and winter storm warnings for higher-elevation areas as a deep upper-level trough moves across the region, pulling an unusually cold air mass into the northern Rockies. According to the NWS, temperatures in some areas are expected to fall 15 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below seasonal averages.
Forecasters warned that hazardous travel conditions are likely in mountain passes and backcountry areas due to heavy, wet snow, gusty winds and sharply colder temperatures. It also reported that some locations could approach daily record low temperatures as the cold air spreads across the region.
Snow forecast in higher elevations
According to the National Weather Service, mountain areas in southwestern Montana and central Idaho are forecast to receive significant snowfall, particularly above 6,500 feet.
The Georgetown Lake region and surrounding higher elevations in Montana could receive 4 to 8 inches of snow, with up to 12 inches possible at the highest elevations. Snow levels may briefly drop enough to produce minor slushy accumulations at Homestake and MacDonald passes, according to the NWS.
Elsewhere, Idaho’s Fourth of July peak could receive up to 6 inches of snow over the next few days, while higher elevations in Wyoming are forecast to pick up 4 to 6 inches, according to the weather agency.
The combination of dense, wet snow, freezing temperatures and strong winds could create dangerous conditions, including blocked roads, downed trees and an increased risk of hypothermia for those travelling or recreating in high-elevation areas, as per the weather service.
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Travel advisory issued
The National Weather Service has advised people to delay travel through mountain passes and backcountry areas where possible until conditions improve.
Those who must travel have been urged to carry winter emergency supplies, including tire chains, blankets, flashlights, extra clothing, food, water, booster cables and first-aid kits in case they become stranded.
Weather alerts are expected to remain in effect through June 29, depending on the location, with the storm likely to affect travel during the busy US Independence Day holiday period.
Strong winds and flash flood risk
In addition to snow, the weather system is expected to bring showers and scattered thunderstorms across parts of the northern Rockies.
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The National Weather Service office in Great Falls, Montana, warned that wind could exceed 50 mph in parts of north-central Montana, creating hazardous crosswinds. The agency has also warned of a slight risk of excessive rainfall capable of triggering localized flash flooding in and around Glacier National Park.
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