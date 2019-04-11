William Barr says Congress may see some redacted parts of Mueller report

Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that even after he released a partly blacked-out copy of the Mueller report, most likely next week, he would work to share with Congress some of the more sensitive information that he redacted.

Advertising

Barr also told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that while he intends to black out derogatory information about “peripheral third parties,” he would not take out criticisms of public office holders, including President Donald Trump.

Democrats have attacked Barr for releasing only a four-page letter on March 24 with what he called the report’s “bottom-line findings”: that the evidence the special counsel, Robert Mueller, gathered did not show any conspiracy between Trump’s associates and Russia, and that while the special counsel took no position on whether Trump illegally obstructed justice, Barr deemed him cleared.

Lawmakers have demanded to see the unredacted report, a request Barr tried to address Wednesday.

Advertising

“I intend to take up with the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, the chairmen and ranking members of each, what other areas they feel they have a need to have access to the information and see if I can work to accommodate that,” Barr told the senators.

His assurance did not mollify them. Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., told him that any attempt to hide pieces of the report would “only fuel suspicions that the Justice Department, which represents the United States, is playing the role of President Trump’s defense team.”

Even while Barr sought to reassure lawmakers that he would treat the report in a transparent and fair manner, he also made a startling statement sure to please the president — that investigative steps by the FBI in 2016 to understand links between the Trump campaign and Russia amounted to “spying” on Trump’s campaign, a portrayal law enforcement officials have vehemently denied.

The attorney general was testifying about the Justice Department budget for the second straight day. But as happened Tuesday, when he appeared before a House panel, questions about the Trump-Russia investigation led by Mueller and his still-secret full report dominated the hearing.

Barr glancingly addressed a mystery raised by his March 24 letter, which did not explain why Mueller had rendered no judgment on whether Trump illegally obstructed justice — a silence that left open possibilities, including that the special counsel had wanted Barr to make the call, and that Mueller had intended for Congress to receive the evidence without the department weighing in.

On Wednesday, Barr said that he had talked to Mueller about why he made no conclusion, and that the special counsel had not mentioned either of those possibilities to him. But the attorney general hinted that the answer might be known soon, saying that Mueller “has a fuller explanation of that in the report that I’ll be making available hopefully next week.”

Barr again declined to say whether he had recently briefed the White House on details of the report, even though Justice Department officials had previously said it had not been shown to the White House.

The hearing also addressed criticism of the FBI’s early decisions in 2016 to open a counterintelligence investigation into Russia’s election-meddling operations that included scrutinizing any links between Russia and associates of the Trump campaign. The investigation, which Mueller took over the next spring, included assigning an informant to approach members of the Trump campaign with links to Russia and later obtaining a court order to wiretap a former Trump adviser with links to Russia after he left the campaign.

During that part of the discussion, Barr used a startling word to describe those steps — he said he thought “spying” on the Trump campaign had occurred. But he later seemed to tone down that formulation, saying his concern was whether “illegal surveillance” had taken place that was not “adequately predicated” — and conceding that he had “no specific evidence that I would cite right now.”

Responding to Barr’s testimony, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said on Twitter: “These comments directly contradict what DOJ previously told us. I’ve asked DOJ to brief us immediately. In the meantime, the AG still owes us the full Mueller report.”

Meanwhile Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a confirmation hearing for Jeffrey A. Rosen, whom Trump has nominated to be Barr’s deputy. Rosen, who is currently the deputy secretary of transportation, would succeed Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who appointed Mueller.

Rosen largely sidestepped questions about the Russia investigation and Mueller report, saying he was not part of the department yet and did not know the facts. But Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., noted that some criminal matters that developed from Mueller’s work are continuing even though the Office of the Special Counsel is shutting down, and she pressed Rosen to commit to letting them proceed without political interference.

“If I am confirmed,” Rosen replied, “I would expect in all prosecutorial matters to proceed on the facts and the law and not any improper political influences.”

Klobuchar did not name which matters she had in mind, though several cases are still working their way through the court system, including the indictment of Roger J. Stone Jr., a longtime informal adviser to Trump.

Separately, under questioning by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Rosen defended his role in creating a Trump administration proposal on tailpipe pollution rules. Feinstein referred to a New York Times article that portrayed him as pushing to let cars emit more greenhouse gases. Rosen said the article had several errors, although he did not identify them.

He also said the issue was how to carry out a law that required annual increases in fuel economy standards through 2020, and then set criteria for decisions about whether to require any further escalations in the years after that. The Trump administration, he said, was merely proposing a “timeout” after 2020.

In fact, the current regulations, put forth by the Obama administration, require automakers to keep improving the fuel economy of passenger vehicles through 2025. The administration’s preferred proposal would therefore allow more greenhouse gas pollution than current rules.

Rosen also portrayed himself as playing a “managerial” role in overseeing the drafting of the rule, such as by ensuring deadlines were met. But 11 people interviewed by The Times at the time of the negotiation said Rosen pushed forcefully for that outcome.

Rosen also addressed criticism that he — like Barr and Brian A. Benczkowski, the head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division — had no prosecutorial experience.

Advertising

He noted that the department had many experienced prosecutors, and said, “I would make it my job to utilize and leverage the expertise they bring to bear while combining that with my own experience and judgment.”