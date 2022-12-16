scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Either we will win Ukraine war or world would be destroyed, says Putin’s strategist

The remarks by Dugin came after Russian forces retreated from the Ukrainian city of Kherson last month, which was dubbed a major setback for Moscow.

Alexander DuginWe won't accept any other solution at the end of the war except victory, Alexander Dugin said. (AP File Photo)

Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine will end by either Moscow winning it or destroying the whole world, Alexander Dugin, described by some as President Vladimir Putin’s “brain”, has warned.

Ukraine has accused Russia of planning a wide-ranging ground offensive early in the New Year, despite recent Russian military setbacks.

The remarks by Dugin came after Russian forces retreated from the Ukrainian city of Kherson last month, which was dubbed a major setback for Moscow.

In an interview with Hindi-language news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh, Dugin said, “So, the war is of multipolar world order against unipolar world order. It’s nothing either about Russia, Ukraine, or Europe; it’s not against the West and the rest; it’s humanity against hegemony”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Also Read |In call with Putin, PM Modi reiterates need for dialogue to resolve Ukraine conflict

When asked about the outcome of the war, Dugin, a prominent Russian ultra-nationalist philosopher, said: “There are two possibilities. First, it will end when we (Russians) win. It’s not too easy though. And the second possibility is that this fight will end with the end of the world. Either we win, or the world will be destroyed.”

“We won’t accept any other solution at the end of the war except victory,” he said recently on the sidelines of an event organised in remembrance of his daughter, who according to him, died at the hands of “Ukrainian terrorists”.

Also Read |Pacifist Japan unveils biggest military build-up since World War Two

Russia and Ukraine are not currently engaged in talks to end the conflict, which has killed thousands of people, and displaced millions more since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week Russia should start withdrawing from his country by Christmas as a step to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.

Russia has dismissed Zelenskyy’s call for troop pullout and asked Kyiv to accept new territorial “realities”.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 10:33:02 pm
Next Story

Planning a wedding while navigating grief

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close