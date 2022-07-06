Will resign if govt unable to move on: UK PM amid crisis after resignation of Cabinet ministers

Amid a deepening crisis for the Conservative Party government n the UK with the resignation of senior Cabinet ministers, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday said if he “felt it was impossible for the government to go on, he would resign.”

“My job is to keep going,” he added.

Speaking in parliament a day after Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced their resignations, saying they no longer have confidence in the embattled prime minister’s leadership, Johnson said an elected government “should not walk away during crisis” and added that his government will continue to deliver on its mandate.”

The British PM further said: “We have a plan and we are getting on with it.”

When asked why he promoted a Conservative lawmaker following complaints of sexual misconduct made against him, Johnson said he abhorred bulling and the abuse of power. “I abhor bullying and abuse of power anywhere, in this party or any other party,” Johnson told parliament.