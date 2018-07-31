In hate crime, Indian-origin couple in Canada threatened: ‘I will kill your children’

“What kind of example are you setting for your children?” the Indian man is heard asking the other as his wife records, the video of which is uploaded on YouTube and Facebook. “What kind of example are you setting for your children?” the Indian man is heard asking the other as his wife records, the video of which is uploaded on YouTube and Facebook.

An Indian-origin couple in Canada was harassed by a man on Sunday, who yelled at them to leave the country and threatened to “kill” their children. The incident took place at the parking lot of Walmart Supercentre in Hamilton, Ontario, according to news agency PTI.

A scuffle broke out while the couple was trying to park and reportedly got in the way of 46-year-old Dale Robertson.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Robertson, 47, who is driving a silver truck, can be seen accelerating towards the woman before hitting the brakes. He is heard yelling at the couple, who has not been identified.

“What kind of example are you setting for your children?” the Indian man is heard asking the other as his wife recorded the video.

As Robertson slowly drives away, the Indian man is heard asking, “You want me to go to my own country? I’m a Canadian citizen.”

“Show me. Prove it. I don’t believe you,” Robertson is heard yelling in the video. “You don’t talk like a Canadian. I’m racist. I don’t like you, I don’t like her. I would kill your children first.”

The Indian couple has been living in Canada for the past seven or eight years and possesses Canadian citizenship, according to PTI.

The Hamilton police, which is investigating the incident, has classified it as hate crime. Detective Paul Corrigan said that the couple was traumatised by the incident. “It hit them really hard. They were extremely shocked by it, they had not experienced (something like this) before,” he is quoted as saying by PTI.

Robertson has been arrested and charged with threatening death, dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

At least 58 cases of hate incidents have been recorded in 2018. Hamilton is rated as the second-highest in police-reported hate crime in the country.

