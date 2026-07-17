Wildfires in Canada have alarms ringing in US

The Detroit city skyline is obscured during poor air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. (Photo: AP)

Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning across Canada has drifted deep into the United States, triggering hazardous air quality alerts from the Upper Midwest through the Great Lakes and into the northeast. Here’s what’s driving it and who’s affected.

Canada currently has 858 active wildfires, including 30 that ignited Thursday alone, with the vast majority burning out of control, according to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System. The heaviest cluster is in northwestern Ontario, where smoke has blanketed Thunder Bay and Toronto, while thinner plumes have drifted over the Great Lakes and into New York, tinting sunrises and sunsets red.