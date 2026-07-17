Wildfires in Canada have alarms ringing in US

The heaviest cluster is in northwestern Ontario, where smoke has blanketed Thunder Bay and Toronto, while thinner plumes have drifted over the Great Lakes and into New York, tinting sunrises and sunsets red.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 17, 2026 11:12 AM IST First published on: Jul 17, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST
Michigan Climate Wildfires SmokeThe Detroit city skyline is obscured during poor air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. (Photo: AP)

Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning across Canada has drifted deep into the United States, triggering hazardous air quality alerts from the Upper Midwest through the Great Lakes and into the northeast. Here’s what’s driving it and who’s affected.

Canada currently has 858 active wildfires, including 30 that ignited Thursday alone, with the vast majority burning out of control, according to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System. The heaviest cluster is in northwestern Ontario, where smoke has blanketed Thunder Bay and Toronto, while thinner plumes have drifted over the Great Lakes and into New York, tinting sunrises and sunsets red.

Illinois Climate Wildfires Smoke
A general view of a street in Northbrook, Ill., during poor air quality due to dense smoke from Canadian wildfires in Northbrook, Ill. (Photo: AP)

One fire in northern Ontario forced residents of local First Nations communities to flee, with some escaping by boat; a local chief described her community as having been reduced to ashes.

Which US cities are hit hardest

Detroit currently has the worst air quality of any city in the world, according to Swiss tracker IQAir, followed by Minneapolis, Chicago, and Toronto. Air quality is rated “hazardous” in parts of Michigan and Minnesota, where residents are being urged to stay indoors, and “very unhealthy” in western New York, with the New York City area rated “unhealthy.”

Michigan Climate Wildfires Smoke
A pontoon boat heads down the St. Joseph River and into Lake Michigan. (Photo: AP)

New York has expanded its heat emergency measures and activated air quality protocols, opening cooling centers and distributing KN95 masks citywide. Forecasters expect northwesterly winds to keep pushing smoke into the northern US through the weekend, raising concern it could reach New Jersey in time for Sunday’s World Cup final.

Story continues below this ad

Why does this keep happening, and who’s responding

Wildfires are a natural part of Canada’s boreal forest cycle, but researchers say they’ve grown more frequent since 2015 amid extreme climate warming and drier conditions. Fire activity has also shifted eastward in recent years, moving from western Canada toward Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic provinces closer to major population centres like Toronto and New York which has stretched Canadian firefighting resources thin.

Most Read
1JD Vance, Usha’s family travel requests left US Secret Service ‘fed up’, claims report
2Trump administration to cap F, J and I US visas, tighten rules for students, journalists
3IBM loses nearly $70 billion in a day after CEO admits company ‘faltered’ on AI
4US-Iran War Live Updates: US expands its airstrike campaign against Iran by hitting more bridges
5US election system is ‘so broken, so vulnerable that no one can defend it’, says Trump
6US-Iran War News Highlights: Fresh US strikes hit around Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas says report
Michigan Climate Wildfires Smoke
Hazy skies from Canadian wildfires cover Silver Beach and Lake Michigan. (Photo: AP)

Michigan Republican lawmakers wrote an open letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticizing the country’s wildfire management for a third consecutive year, while the US ambassador to Canada struck a more conciliatory tone, praising firefighting efforts on both sides.

Carney responded that both countries share responsibility for climate change and said his government remains in close contact with affected provinces, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his government’s response, noting more than 150 fire crews are deployed and pledging to spend whatever is necessary to fight the blazes.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments