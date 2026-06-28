Why using screens to soothe your baby could backfire

A landmark study has recommended avoiding screen time for babies and toddlers under two, saying early exposure to smartphones, tablets and other digital devices may affect language, sleep, parent-child bonding and long-term health. (Representative image)

Screen time for babies and toddlers under the age of two should be avoided as it is linked to long-term negative effects on health and quality of life, The Guardian reported, citing a landmark study published in 1001 Critical Days Foundation.

Rafe Clayton, senior lecturer at the University of Leeds and co-leader of the study, said parents, without clear guidance on their own screen use, are unintentionally encouraging unhealthy screen habits in babies. Researchers said there is a ‘baby blind spot’ in public policy, with attention focused on teenagers’ digital habits despite screens becoming a routine part of parenting.

What does the new study say?

The study urges governments to reconsider their guidance for children under five, which currently advises avoiding screen time for under-twos except for shared activities such as video calls or learning. The study warns that regular use of smartphones, tablets and other digital devices during the first two years of life may lead to developmental concerns.