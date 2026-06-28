Why using screens to soothe your baby could backfire

A landmark study has recommended avoiding screen time for babies and toddlers under two, saying early exposure to smartphones, tablets and other digital devices may affect language, sleep, parent-child bonding and long-term health. (Representative image)
Screen time for babies and toddlers under the age of two should be avoided as it is linked to long-term negative effects on health and quality of life, The Guardian reported, citing a landmark study published in 1001 Critical Days Foundation.
Rafe Clayton, senior lecturer at the University of Leeds and co-leader of the study, said parents, without clear guidance on their own screen use, are unintentionally encouraging unhealthy screen habits in babies. Researchers said there is a ‘baby blind spot’ in public policy, with attention focused on teenagers’ digital habits despite screens becoming a routine part of parenting.
What does the new study say?
The study urges governments to reconsider their guidance for children under five, which currently advises avoiding screen time for under-twos except for shared activities such as video calls or learning. The study warns that regular use of smartphones, tablets and other digital devices during the first two years of life may lead to developmental concerns.
Researchers also identified several potential risks linked to early screen use, including weaker parent-child bonding, reduced physical play, delayed language development, sleep problems, overstimulation, poorer eye health and a higher risk of childhood obesity. The review raises concerns that babies are increasingly being soothed with digital devices instead of seeking comfort from parents or caregivers.
Although the researchers found no direct causal link between screen use and specific developmental disorders, they concluded that children under two should not receive regular intentional screen time, arguing that it offers no meaningful developmental benefit while potentially increasing risks.
The report also warned that official guidance promoting shared screen time or digital learning for children under two could be misunderstood by parents as an endorsement of screen use, worsening developmental delays in vulnerable children.
Researchers urge governments to recognise parents’ fears
Researchers from the universities of Leeds, Leeds Trinity, Loughborough and Aston have called for a national ‘baby screen-time risk assessment’ to help identify families where developmental concerns may be emerging.
Story continues below this ad
Carmen Clayton, professor at Leeds Trinity University and co-author of the study, urged the government to engage better with families while recognising parents’ fears of being judged over screen use.
Former Conservative minister Andrea Leadsom described the findings as a ‘wake-up call’, saying parents should not bear the blame alone and calling for greater support through family hubs and more responsible action from technology companies.
Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza defended the existing guidance, saying it supports parental judgement while recognising that limited shared screen use, such as video calls with relatives, is a normal part of modern life.
A Department for Education spokesperson said its guidance provides parents of under-fives with clear and trusted advice on managing children’s screen time.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More