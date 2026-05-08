Why is the US turning to the UN to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — after months of undermining it?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged the United Nations to pressure Iran to cease attacks in the strait, remove mines, and allow humanitarian relief through the passage.

Washington has long dismissed the United Nations as ineffective. Now, with oil prices surging and a fragile ceasefire with Iran hanging by a thread, it wants the very body it scorned to do the heavy lifting.

The Strait at the Centre of it all

During peacetime, roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz this narrow chokepoint. Its closure — triggered by Iranian attacks on commercial shipping — has sent oil prices surging and stoked fears of a global economic crisis, according to Al Jazeera.

What Washington is asking the UN to do

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged the United Nations to pressure Iran to cease attacks in the strait, remove mines, and allow humanitarian relief through the passage, Reuters reported. The US, together with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar, has drafted a Security Council resolution that, if passed, could lead to sanctions against Iran — and potentially authorise the use of force if Tehran continues to threaten commercial shipping.