Why Trump’s unofficial Venezuela adviser Mauricio Claver-Carone quit his role

Miami businessman Mauricio Claver-Carone shaped US policy on Venezuela without holding any formal post.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readAug 1, 2026 05:12 AM IST First published on: Aug 1, 2026 at 04:58 AM IST
US-VenezuelaMauricio Claver-Carone, Trump's unofficial Venezuela adviser, has left his role. (Photo: LinkedIn/ @Mauricio J. Claver-Carone)

Mauricio Claver-Carone, the Miami businessman who guided US policy on Venezuela, has stepped away from his unofficial post. He told Reuters the exit was his own choice. But several people close to the matter said he was pushed out in recent weeks.

Claver-Carone held no formal government job, yet he answered to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and became one of the most influential voices on Venezuela after the 3 January raid that captured President Nicolas Maduro.

That informal power became the problem. Claver-Carone ran his own private equity fund at the same time as he advised on Venezuela’s oil and debt deals, deals that could eventually be worth billions of dollars. Some Trump allies questioned whether a private citizen should hold that much sway over US firms competing for Venezuelan business.

Claver-Carone told Reuters that neither he nor his fund holds any financial stake in Venezuela. He summed up his exit in five words: “I’m retired on Venezuela.”

Who pushed back on him?

Former US ambassador Richard Grenell, who once held the Venezuela envoy role himself, reportedly raised concerns about Claver-Carone’s business dealings directly with Trump in early July. Grenell did not respond to requests for comment.

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Claver-Carone also leaned on Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt as a go-between with Venezuela’s new government. Betancourt has faced years of scrutiny over corruption and money-laundering claims in several countries, including the US, which he denies. That link added to unease among some officials and investors.

The State Department denied he was removed from any role. A spokesperson described him as a private citizen with regional contacts and rejected any suggestion he was forced out.

What he leaves behind

During his time in the role, Claver-Carone helped US firm Centerview Partners win a contract worth more than $150 million (roughly ₹1,250 crore) to restructure Venezuela’s nearly $200 billion in debt, without any competitive bidding. He also helped set up talks between Venezuela’s government and opposition leaders, due to start on 1 August.

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Maduro’s replacement, former Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, worked closely with Claver-Carone and proved more open to US demands to open up the country’s economy.

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In Trump’s first term, Claver-Carone led the Inter-American Development Bank before leaving over misconduct claims. He also pushed for sanctions on Venezuela in 2019 and helped roll back Obama-era ties with Cuba.

It is not yet clear how much his exit will change US business dealings in Venezuela. Several other US officials remain active on the file and show no sign of stepping back.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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