Why the Houthis’ latest move has raised fears of another global shipping disruption

Bab al-Mandeb strait, situated between Yemen and Djibouti and Eritrea, is one of the key shipping routes.

Amid the ongoing US-Iran war, a new frontline in West Asia has triggered concerns over wider escalation in the region and a renewed threat to global maritime traffic.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis announced this week that they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, its long-time rival amid the ongoing conflict. The move comes in retaliation for an attack on Sanaa International Airport last week.

The Houthis’ announcement has raised concerns over disruption of maritime traffic through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a critical maritime chokepoint even as the Strait of Hormuz remain largely closed for shipping traffic.

What is going on between Yemen and Saudi?

The Houthis order targets only Saudi-linked vessels passing through Bab al-Mandeb. Several tankers carrying Saudi crude oil reversed course on Tuesday after the Houthis-led blockade on shipping through Bab al-Mandeb.