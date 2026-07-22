Why the Houthis’ latest move has raised fears of another global shipping disruption

Amid the ongoing US-Iran war, a new frontline in West Asia has triggered concerns over wider escalation in the region and a renewed threat to global maritime traffic.
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis announced this week that they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, its long-time rival amid the ongoing conflict. The move comes in retaliation for an attack on Sanaa International Airport last week.
The Houthis’ announcement has raised concerns over disruption of maritime traffic through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a critical maritime chokepoint even as the Strait of Hormuz remain largely closed for shipping traffic.
What is going on between Yemen and Saudi?
The Houthis order targets only Saudi-linked vessels passing through Bab al-Mandeb. Several tankers carrying Saudi crude oil reversed course on Tuesday after the Houthis-led blockade on shipping through Bab al-Mandeb.
The announcement came after the Houthis blamed Riyadh for attacking Sanaa airport last week and breaking a four-year ceasefire. A US Navy-led maritime information center however said there had been no confirmed attacks on vessels in the Red Sea in the last 48 hours, according to Iran International.
The Houthis, in a letter to shipping companies, warned that vessels loading or discharging oil at Saudi ports could be attacked anywhere within the reach of their forces, news agency Reuters reported. The Houthis’ armed forces said they were declaring “a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of ‘an eye for an eye’ in response to what they called “an unjust and oppressive siege” imposed on Yemen by the Saudis.
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has said it would respond to the Houthis with force.
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Why Bab el-Mandeb Strait is crucial to Saudis energy exports
The Bab al-Mandeb strait, situated between Yemen and Djibouti and Eritrea, is one of the world’s most important shipping routes, including for oil exports worldwide. The narrow waterway, connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, is just 29 km wide at its narrowest point and is a key route for transiting through the Suez Canal.
According to Al Jazeera, around 4.1 billion barrels of crude oil and refined petroleum products passed through the strait in 2024, about 5 per cent of the total energy supply.
However, the Houthis, which control much of northern and western Yemen and its coastline, sits at the narrowest point, much like Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz. The current development between the Saudi and Iran has led to a potential Hormuz-like situation as Saudi depends on the strait for its oil and energy exports.
Meanwhile, Iran had also been pressing the Houthis to close the Bab al-Mandeb gateway to the Red Sea if the US continued to attack Iranian power infrastructure.
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A complete closure of the strait would reduce global oil supply by 7 per cent as it would leave most of Saudi oil exports unable to leave the region.
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