Why Rubio wants to dismantle International Criminal Court

Marco Rubio said the US intends to take the court apart "brick by brick, if necessary," accusing it of being driven by groups hostile to America.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 14, 2026 09:46 PM IST First published on: Jul 14, 2026 at 09:46 PM IST
Secretary of State Marco RubioU.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a trilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun (not pictured) on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit, in Ankara. (Photo: AP)

The Trump administration has launched a global diplomatic campaign to weaken the International Criminal Court (ICC), with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging countries to reject the court’s authority and warning that those refusing to cooperate could face sanctions, visa restrictions and increased scrutiny.

The State Department is leading a government-wide effort to isolate the ICC diplomatically. Officials are asking countries that rely on US assistance, host American troops, or work closely with US security forces to publicly reject the court’s authority over US personnel. Nations that refuse could face closer scrutiny, and Washington has not ruled out travel bans, visa cancellations, and fresh sanctions as pressure tools, CNN reported.

Why is Washington targeting the ICC now?

Tensions between the US and the court go back to Trump’s first term, when the ICC examined alleged war crimes by American troops in Afghanistan. Since then, the administration has sanctioned several ICC officials over their bids to investigate US and Israeli conduct. This latest campaign marks a sharp escalation, reaching well beyond earlier measures.

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Writing in the Wall Street Journal, Rubio said the US intends to take the court apart “brick by brick, if necessary,” accusing it of being driven by groups hostile to America.

How are other countries being approached?

Senior officials, including Rubio himself, are personally calling governments to press them to leave the court and halt any funding to it. Countries outside the ICC, such as the US, are also being asked to use their diplomatic influence to back the campaign.

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The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on March 31, 2022.
The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.(Dmitry Kostyukov/The New York Times)

Rubio denied that US deportations to El Salvador and strikes on suspected drug traffickers at sea broke international law. He also turned down a request from the advocacy group Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) for the ICC to probe alleged US war crimes tied to Iran, though he acknowledged such actions could invite scrutiny from the court.

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What did the rights group say in response?

DAWN’s executive director, Omar Shakir, told CNN that Rubio had misrepresented the group’s request, which covered all sides in the conflict. He questioned whether Rubio believed American forces should also face investigation.

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Shakir added that history would judge governments on whether they defended the international legal order built after World War II, saying that not just the ICC was now at risk, according to CNN.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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