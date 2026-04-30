Why only Elon Musk can oust Elon Musk from SpaceX

Space X has warned prospective investors about their limited ability to influence corporate matters.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 08:47 PM IST
Why Elon Musk is hard to remove from SpaceX leadershipElon Musk's case, corporate governance experts say the provisions go further. (AP Photo)
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How do you remove Elon Musk, the wealthiest person on Earth and the chief of SpaceX, from SpaceX? Turns out, only Musk holds that power.

The aerospace manufacturer and space transport company revealed this to investors at a recent meeting.

How does Elon Musk maintain his super-voting rights?

The documents state that Musk maintains control through a dual-class share structure that gives him super-voting rights. Under this agreement, Musk “can only be removed from our board or these positions by a vote of Class B shareholders,” a class of shares he largely controls.

As a result, he can effectively retain his position as long as he continues to hold a significant portion of the Class B common stock for an extended period.

What are dual-class shares

The discussion comes in the wake of Space X’s discussions to go public. Dual class share structures are common among founder-led tech companies, allowing founders and early investors to retain greater control than public shareholders, while boards typically hold the formal authority to remove a CEO.

However, in Musk’s case, corporate governance experts say the provisions go further. After reviewing the company’s founding and legal documents, experts noted that the structure effectively gives Musk “a veto over any attempt to remove him.”

They added that the level of control Musk wields goes beyond the norm, as it directly ties his removal to his own voting power.

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Space X has warned prospective investors about their limited ability to influence corporate matters or participate in the elections of directors.

(With Reuters input)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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