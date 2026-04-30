Why only Elon Musk can oust Elon Musk from SpaceX

Elon Musk's case, corporate governance experts say the provisions go further. (AP Photo)

How do you remove Elon Musk, the wealthiest person on Earth and the chief of SpaceX, from SpaceX? Turns out, only Musk holds that power.

The aerospace manufacturer and space transport company revealed this to investors at a recent meeting.

How does Elon Musk maintain his super-voting rights?

The documents state that Musk maintains control through a dual-class share structure that gives him super-voting rights. Under this agreement, Musk “can only be removed from our board or these positions by a vote of Class B shareholders,” a class of shares he largely controls.

As a result, he can effectively retain his position as long as he continues to hold a significant portion of the Class B common stock for an extended period.