Why mysterious group is using viral LEGO-style AI-generated videos to mock Trump amid US-Iran war
The representative of Explosive Media, who asked to be called “Mr Explosive,” told 'Top Comment' that his team consists of less than ten people who use Lego-style graphics "because it is a world language".
A new wave of LEGO-style pro-Iran AI videos mocking US President Donald Trump has taken the internet by storm, highlighting a shift in digital propaganda tactics.
According to the BBC, these short clips, featuring dying children, fighter jets and Trump, are produced by a group named ‘Explosive Media’.
A key figure behind the AI LEGO-style videos, admitted in a BBC podcast, ‘Top Comment’, that Iran is a “customer,” contradicting his previous claims of calling the content “totally independent”.
The representative of Explosive Media, who asked to be called “Mr Explosive,” told ‘Top Comment’ that his team consists of less than ten people who use Lego-style graphics “because it is a world language”.
Use of Epstein files references
He said that use of Epstein files references in the videos was to show people the “kind of confrontation they are witnessing” between Tehran, which he said in “seeking truth and freedom”, against the ones “who associate themselves with cannibals”.
In one of these AI-generated videos, the Iranian military is shown capturing a US fighter-jet pilot, who was in fact rescued by American special forces after his fighter jet was shot down in Iran.
On being asked about showcasing factual inaccuracies in the videos, Mr Explosive told the BBC podcast, “Possibly there was no lost pilot, there was no rescue operation. Their main goal was to steal uranium from Iran.”
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“Only 13 per cent of what Mr Trump says is based on facts,” he said.
One of the Lego-style clips has shown Trump falling through “Epstein files” documents, with the rap lyrics stating “the secrets are leaking, the pressure is rising”. Another video shows George Floyd under a policeman’s boot with lyrics telling Iran is “standing here for everyone your system ever wronged”.
The clips have sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers calling them powerful and engaging, while others criticising them for trivialising a serious conflict.
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