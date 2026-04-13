Why mysterious group is using viral LEGO-style AI-generated videos to mock Trump amid US-Iran war

A new wave of LEGO-style pro-Iran AI videos mocking US President Donald Trump has taken the internet by storm, highlighting a shift in digital propaganda tactics.

According to the BBC, these short clips, featuring dying children, fighter jets and Trump, are produced by a group named ‘Explosive Media’.

A key figure behind the AI LEGO-style videos, admitted in a BBC podcast, ‘Top Comment’, that Iran is a “customer,” contradicting his previous claims of calling the content “totally independent”.

The representative of Explosive Media, who asked to be called “Mr Explosive,” told ‘Top Comment’ that his team consists of less than ten people who use Lego-style graphics “because it is a world language”.

