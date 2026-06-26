Why King Charles won’t live in Buckingham Palace after its £369 million refurbishment

Charles has voluntarily paid these taxes, though the amounts have not been publicly disclosed. (file)

As the refurbishment of Buckingham Palace nears completion, royal officials have said that King Charles will not move into the palace, bringing to an end nearly two centuries of the central London landmark serving as the British monarch’s primary residence.

The 10-year refurbishment project, which began in 2017, is due to be completed next year. The £369 million overhaul includes replacing ageing electrical wiring, pipes and heating systems, Reuters reported.

When the work began, officials had expected Buckingham Palace to continue as the monarch’s primary London residence, a role it has held since Queen Victoria became sovereign in 1837.

Instead, Charles has decided to remain at Clarence House, his longtime London residence located nearby, even after the refurbishment is complete.