Why Japan wants workers to step inside a ‘human refrigerator’ to beat the heat

Ever wished you could climb into a refrigerator on a scorching summer day? Japan may have come surprisingly close to making that possible.
A Japanese company has developed the Do Hiemon Box, a human-sized cooling booth designed not for food or drinks, but for people trying to escape the heat. Developed by refrigeration and vending-machine manufacturer SDRS and sold by industrial equipment supplier Trusco Nakayama, the stainless-steel machine is roughly the size of a vending machine.
The unusual invention is intended to help people working in high temperatures cool themselves down and reduce the risk of heatstroke.
Japan has introduced a “human fridge,” a personal cooling booth designed to help people cool down during extreme summer heat.
With heat becoming unbearable, we should put them in street corners during summer 😄 pic.twitter.com/pbhODOTwuY
SDRS already works with refrigeration and vending machines, but the Do Hiemon Box turns that technology towards a different target: the person standing in front of the vending machine rather than the drink inside it.
The product went on sale in Japan in April, offering an unusual answer to a serious problem as increasingly hot summers raise concerns over heatstroke.
It may resemble something built to keep drinks cold, but this time, the thing being cooled is you.
(This article is curated by Aditi Anand, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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