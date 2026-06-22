Why Japan is retiring 500 Series Shinkansen bullet train and Doctor Yellow in 2027

Retirement of 500 Series Shinkansen bullet train and Doctor Yellow: Japan is set to retire two of its most iconic trains in early 2027 as part of a broader effort to modernise its rail network. The decision comes as the country is focusing on newer-generation Shinkansen bullet trains and adopts advanced railway technologies aimed at improving safety and passenger comfort.

In a release, West Japan Railway Company (JR West) said that regular scheduled services of 500 Series Shinkansen bullet train will end on January 13, 2027. It also added that after the end of scheduled operations, the train will continue operating on special and charter services for a limited period.

“All commercial operations are planned to end in July 2027. Depending on operational requirements, some trains may still be used on regular services in certain sections,” it said.

JR West further stated that operations of Doctor Yellow T5 will end in January 2027. “Except for special events, JR West will not announce inspection schedules or the final operating date,” it added.

About 500 Series Shinkansen bullet train

The 500 Series Shinkansen bullet train entered service in March 1997 and became Japan’s fastest commercial train at the time, operating at a top speed of 300 kmph. It reduced travel time between Shin-Osaka and Hakata to just 2 hours and 17 minutes. In 2008, the train was converted into 8-car sets and has since been operating mainly on Kodama services.

About Doctor Yellow T5 train

The Doctor Yellow T5 train, officially known as the Shinkansen Comprehensive Inspection Train, was built in 2005. According to the press release, it conducts inspections of electrical systems and track infrastructure along the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen routes approximately once every 10 days.

Why Japan is phasing out 500 Series Shinkansen bullet train and Doctor Yellow

In a statement, JR West said that the 500 Series Shinkansen bullet train and the Doctor Yellow T5 inspection train will be retired due to the aging equipment around 2027. The company has now finalised the retirement schedule and outlined various farewell events and commemorative projects, it stated.

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“Thank you very much for your love and support over the years.

It has been 30 years since the debut of the 500 Series and 21 years since the debut of Doctor Yellow T5. The smiles and cheers from everyone have been our energy.

We still have some time before we say goodbye, so please come and see us. We will continue running with gratitude until the very end. Please send us off with a smile,” the JR West said in a statement.