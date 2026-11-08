Why Iran believes Trump’s midterm defeat gives it the upper hand

Iran's hardliners say Trump's midterm loss shows the US cannot win the war, and they want a bigger price before it ends.

By: Express Global Desk
9 min readNov 8, 2026 08:21 AM IST First published on: Nov 8, 2026 at 08:21 AM IST
Iran US WarA giant banner depicting, from left, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Vice President JD Vance burns during an organized, symbolic denunciation of the United States and Israel by Iranian government supporters in Islamic Revolution Square in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

While the votes were counted in the United States for midterms resulting in massive setback for US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, it was being closely watched in West Asia, especially by its archrival Iran. While the midterms outcome, which both Trump and his deputy JD Vance said was influenced by the ongoing Iran war, has repercussions for the White House inside of the country and abroad.

Iran’s hardliners have said that Trump’s performance in the election shows the war has cost him more at home than it has won him abroad, and argue that this is the time to ask for more, not less, in any deal to end it.

The mood was clear in a post on X by Iran security council chief Mohsen Rezaei. He ran through the names of senior US figures, including Vance, Rubio and Hegseth, and said each was on the way out or had given up. He then asked who in Washington Iran should now speak to. “You lost the war and the election,” he wrote, and he ended with a warning that anyone who starts a war will face a heavy response.

CNN says the same view runs through Iran’s politics and media, with some voices calling for a “new world order” that gives Iran a stronger place in the region. It matters because Iran and the US are in indirect talks, through Qatar, on how to end a war that is now eight months old.

What are Iran’s hardliners asking for?

They want Iran to hold firm in talks with the US and give no ground. They believe Iran has already won the war and that Trump’s loss at home proves it.

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei backed this line on Wednesday. He warned against any move that looks like giving in, and hardliners took this as a message to Iran’s own negotiators. He also said the war was setting the base for a new world order.

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Why do they say the election result helps Iran?

Trump told Fox News that the war played a part in his party’s defeat. Vance went further in a long post on X, writing: “the reason we lost is the war.”

Iranian conservatives have taken those words as proof that the war now hurts Trump at home. Hamidreza Azizi of the International Crisis Group told CNN that Tehran sees the vote as backing for its approach, and that its demands are likely to get tougher.

Azizi said Trump cannot simply declare the war over without something from Iran on its nuclear programme to soften the blow at home. The other route, he said, is a large military strike so that Trump can end the war from a strong position. But he added that Iran now has little reason to offer any nuclear concession.

What does Iran want at the end of it?

Iran’s leaders also want a deal, but one that leaves the country with more power in the region than before. Sina Toossi of the Center for International Policy said Iran wants its neighbours to accept that their safety cannot depend only on US military might.

Iran has set seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. They include an end to the war on all fronts, payment for damage, the withdrawal of US forces and an end to sanctions. It is not clear if Washington will agree to any of them.

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The war has cost Iran dearly. The US and Israel killed former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and many commanders and scientists, and that a US sea blockade and renewed sanctions have hurt the economy. Toossi said that is why Iran’s leaders do not want to give up what leverage they have without getting something lasting.

The war is now eight months old and has stalled, with little fighting and no real progress in talks. Iranian negotiators have been travelling between Tehran and Doha, where Qatar is trying to close the gap. The aim is a deal that opens talks on Iran’s nuclear work and ends the war.

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A regional official told CNN on Thursday that the chance of new war has fallen since the vote, but a fresh round of fighting is still likely. In October, Trump said the US would not hit Iran before the midterms, and he has not said what comes after.

Also read Trump says Israel, Middle East would not exist without his action against Iran

The US struck Qeshm Island several times in the past week, including on Thursday night. Both sides have played the strikes down, which appears to be an effort to protect the talks. Trump told reporters he would prefer not to destroy the rest of the country, “but maybe I’ll have to.” He added: “You’ll know soon enough.”

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Qatar said Trump spoke to its emir by phone on Friday about calming the conflict. A day earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke to counterparts in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Pakistan, Kuwait, Jordan, Turkey, Cyprus and Qatar.

Express Global Desk

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